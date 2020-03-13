App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 120 Indians from Iran reaching Jaisalmer today, to be quarantined at Army facility

"They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said.

"They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

He said that another batch of approximately 250 people, to be airlifted from Iran on March 15, will also be quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer.

The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries.

The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:28 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Current Affairs #India

