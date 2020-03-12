Coronavirus outbreak | Visas remain valid for foreign nationals already in India

Visas of foreign nationals already in India remain valid, the Bureau of Immigration clarified on March 11.

Foreign nationals were advised to visit their nearest FRRO/ FRO for extension of their visas or any other consular services.

India, on March 11 suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

The government also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

The suspension will come into effect from 12 am GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

"Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15," the Bureau of Immigration said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)