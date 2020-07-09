Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh to impose lockdown from July 10 to July 13 morning

The Uttar Pradesh government said a lockdown will be imposed across the state from 10 pm on July 10 till 5 am on July 13.

In the order, the state government said that all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed during this period.

However, all essential services as well as health care facilities will remain open during the lockdown period.

The order stated that trains will continue to operate as before and that the state government will provide buses for incoming passengers on railway stations.

Domestic flights will also continue to operate as before.

There will be no prohibition of goods carriers on state as well as central highways.

Besides, there will be no restriction on movement of sanitation workers as a cleanliness drive will be held during the lockdown, the order stated.

The move comes as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh continue to rise. As of July 9, the state has a total case load of 31,156, including 845 deaths.