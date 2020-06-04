Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh claims success in COVID-19 fight, critics call it 'premature', 'false belief'

The Uttar Pradesh government claimed to be dealing well with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has taken 240 lives and infected over 8,800 people in the state so far, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi stressed that the state is going well in its fight against COVID-19. To buttress his argument, he provided figures saying Uttar Pradesh has a low test positivity rate of 2.8 percent, mortality rate of 2.6 percent, and recovery rate of 60 percent, adding that these figures are better than the national average.

If the number of deaths per million is considered, UP’s rate is among the lowest in the country, Awasthi was quoted as saying.

So far, 230 people have died of the infection in the state, with the maximum 45 deaths taking place in Agra while the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 8,870, as per a PTI report.

The number of active cases in the state is now 3,383 as 5,257 have recovered from the disease, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As per UP’s health minister JP Singh, the rising number of cases is not a concern and that the state is now focused on controlling the death rate, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Awasthi told the publication that the state has been able to keep matters under control despite three waves of influx – people related to Tablighi Jamaat, migrants brought back from the Delhi border and returning of over two million migrant workers to their native places in the state.

On details of trains arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi said that 1,616 trains have reached the state, bringing back 2.3 million migrants, the most for any state. Of these, 530 such trains came from Gujarat and 440 from Maharashtra – states which are the worst affected.

Uttar Pradesh has reached the capacity of 10,000 tests per day, Awasthi said. However, critics reportedly claim that the state has done the least number of tests per million (1,337) – about half the national average – and about 3,09,000 tests in all or less than 0.15 percent of its population, which explains the low number of cases.

Claiming success at this stage is “premature and a false belief”, as the state government is testing only 10,000 people daily while lakhs of migrants are now back, said the report citing SP’s Udaiveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on increasing the state's COVID-19 testing capacity to 15,000 per day and that efforts were being made to achieve the target.



