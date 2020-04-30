Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana man develops foot-operated handwash machine

Making the best use of his time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, 30-year-old Telangana resident, Mupparapu Raju, developed a pedal-operated liquid soap and water dispenser machine.

According to a report in The Indian Express, in the last few weeks, Raju has built 10 such machines, which are presently installed outside offices of district collectors, municipal corporation, municipality offices, and police checkpoints.

“I was at home with my son and wife, and nothing much to do. After seeing something similar used by the Army, I thought why not try something here,” Raju told the newspaper.

His pedal-operated liquid soap and water dispenser machine has a 500-litre water tank and 5-litre container for liquid handwash. "With a full tank, over a thousand people can wash their hands," Raju said.

There are two pedals fixed on an iron frame. These pedals are connected to the taps using clutch cables used in bikes. The first such machine was installed outside the Karimnagar municipal corporation office. “It’s not a business for me. I am charging only Rs 1,000 per machine,” the 30-year-old told the paper.

After Karimnagar municipal corporation, similar machines were installed outside Khammam district collector’s office, Khammam municipal office, Narasampetta municipal office, Mahabubabad bus station, Ameenpur municipal office, Mahabubabad municipal office, and at Girni Bavi police checkpoint near his home in Duggondi Mandal in Warangal Rural district. Another one will be installed outside the Nellikudur gram panchayat office soon.