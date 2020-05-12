Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

In his fifth address to the nation since the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need to become more self-reliant and strengthen local businesses.

In the unprecedented and unimaginable crisis that the world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming self-reliant will be the only way forward, the Prime Minister said.

He also reminded all Indians that since the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it has been local markets and local supply chains that have come to the rescue of the nation.

Moving on to make a pitch for strengthening local businesses, PM Modi said that the present situation has taught us that we must make “local” the mantra of our lives.

He pointed out that “local” should no longer be our necessity, it should become our “ responsibility too” and we should start supporting local businesses by purchasing from them.

PM Modi further highlighted how several renowned global brands also started off as small local businesses at one point of time, and could only grow in scale when people came out and supported them, not just by purchasing more from them, but by endorsing their products too.

Therefore, he said, starting now, all Indians must also become “vocal for the local” by buying from them and promoting them.