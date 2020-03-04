Coronavirus outbreak | PM Modi says he won't participate in Holi Milan gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not participate in any Holi Milan programme this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

The PM took to Twitter on March 4 and said experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Hence, he decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.

The Holi Milan programme is a gathering of people to celebrate the festival together.

Following the prime minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also announced that he will not celebrate the festival.

"The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan.

Stay safe, Stay Healthy," tweeted Nadda on March 4.

Earlier on March 3, the PM had held an extensive review on India's preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he tweeted after the review meet.

The PM further appealed not to panic. “We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” he said.