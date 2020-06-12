Coronavirus outbreak: Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses 3 lakh-mark

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 3 lakh-mark, worldometer has reported.

The current number of cases stands at 300,821. Meanwhile, over 1.49 lakh people have recovered, whereas over 8,500 have succumbed to the novel viral infection.

On June 11, India had surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, over 7.5 million (over 75 lakh) cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with the United States having more than 2 million cases alone.

While India has reported over 8,500 deaths, the global death count is 4.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has asserted that India's recovery rate is improving by the day. On June 11, India's recovery stood at 49.2 percent.

In addition, India’s mortality rate per lakh population is 0.59, which is one of the lowest in the world.

The same day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said that the number of cases per lakh population is 20.7, which is significantly lower from the global average of 91.67.