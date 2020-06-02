App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

India’s recovery rate is 48.07 percent at present, while the fatality rate is among the lowest in the world at 2.82 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At a time when the number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the two lakh-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reminded that the number of active cases in the country is almost half of the total tally.

The number of coronavirus patients recovered from the infection stands at 95,527, which means, over 48 percent of the total coronavirus patients in India have already been cured.

At present, there are 97,581 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, as per the Health Ministry.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In a press conference held on June 2, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said that at least 73 percent of the total coronavirus deaths, which stands at 5,598, can be linked to comorbidity issues.

As per data available with the Health Ministry, only 10 percent of India's population (people above 60 years age) contribute to 50 percent of the country’s total COVID-19 deaths, while 73 percent coronavirus deaths are reported in people with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

India’s recovery rate is 48.07 percent at present, while the fatality rate is among the lowest in the world at 2.82 percent.

Commenting on the low mortality rate, Agarwal said: “Timely detection of cases and proper clinical management are the reasons behind such low mortality rates in India.”

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

