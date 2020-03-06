App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Lok Sabha issues health advisory to members

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol that airport authorities are screening all incoming international passengers at 30 airports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha on March 6 issued a health advisory for the Members of Parliament (MPs) to take precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus has affected 31 people in India. Across the world, thousands have been affected and over 3,000 have succumbed to COVID-19.

“In view of the several advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the government of India regarding precautions to be taken against the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with a view to prevent the spread of infection among public, Members are hereby advised to take adequate preventive measures,” the advisory read.

The slew of measures advised included practising basic hand and respiratory hygiene, avoiding large gatherings within the precincts of Parliament House Estate and restricting the number of visitors, except those who are essential for official/ operational reasons.

On March 5, the government had imposed new restrictions on travel from Italy and South Korea as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Besides, all primary schools in Delhi have been shut until the end of March.

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol that airport authorities are screening all incoming international passengers at 30 airports, adding that the government is fully geared up for handling screening.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #India #Lok Sabha

