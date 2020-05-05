Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will also be giving the grand event at Rashtrapati Bhavan a miss. He attended Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony today, and was scheduled to fly by a special flight to New Delhi, according to reports.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended the lockdown in the state till May 29, news agency ANI has reported.

"Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," KCR said.

Telangana has reported over 1,085 cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths.

