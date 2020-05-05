Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29

Telangana has reported over 1,085 cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended the lockdown in the state till May 29, news agency ANI has reported.
"Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," KCR said.
First Published on May 5, 2020 10:34 pm