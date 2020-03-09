App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Ladakh man, with travel history to Iran, dies of symptoms linked to COVID-19

While the 76-year-old had shown symptoms linked to COVID-19, authorities are waiting for the final test results to declare if he was indeed infected by the virus as he has a history of other medical conditions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mohamad Ali, a former policeman, who recently returned from Iran, died in Ladakh after showing symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

The 76-year-old’s death has prompted authorities to cordon off his village. All schools and colleges in Ladakh have been ordered to remain closed till March 31.

A report by NDTV cites Ladakh administration officials as saying that Ali was admitted to hospital on the night of March 7 night symptoms similar to those seen in people infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, authorities are waiting for the final test results to declare if he was indeed infected by the virus as he has a history of other medical conditions.

The Deccan Herald has quoted officials as saying that it will take six days to confirm whether Ali died of coronavirus or not.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, also called COVID-19, has infected as least 39 people in India so far. Three have recovered.

Ali had recently travelled to Iran on a pilgrimage and was reportedly on the same flight that had two people who have contracted the infection. The two people, aged 65 and 75, were the first cases of novel coronavirus reported in Ladakh on March 7.

Globally, there have been over 1.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3,800 people have died so far. Many of these deaths have happened in China. However, the cases are rapidly rising across South Korea, Italy, Iran, among other countries.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Ladakh

