Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo to suspend flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from Feb 6 to 25

Using its jumbo B747 plane, Air India on Saturday morning evacuated 324 Indians from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

IndiGo announced on February 1 that it will suspend flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from February 6 to 25 due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

On January 2, the low-cost carrier had announced suspension of flights on Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to 20.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6, 2020 until February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7, 2020 until February 26, 2020," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

"These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," the airline added.

Using its jumbo B747 plane, Air India on Saturday morning evacuated 324 Indians from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The national carrier sent a second special flight on Saturday afternoon to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #IndiGo #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.