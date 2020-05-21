Coronavirus outbreak: India procuring about 75% of its testing kits from domestic manufacturers

India is procuring about 75 percent of its testing kits from domestic manufacturers and authorities now plan to increase daily testing, The Indian Express has reported.

On May 19, the number of samples tested crossed 1 lakh for the second time, officials said.

According to the report, keeping in view the projection of rise in the number of cases by June-July, self-sufficiency is an important factor in India's testing strategy. Hence, authorities are planning to test double the current number of samples by the end of June.

"In the first fortnight of April, we were struggling a little with supplies. But today, that has changed in two ways — the supply has improved and we have also proactively taken measures to reduce the dependence on imports for our testing," said C K Mishra, who is the Environment Secretary and chairman of the empowered group on hospitals, quarantine facilities, disease surveillance, testing and critical care.

"To help us go ahead, we made sure we handhold all organisations which can produce RNA extraction kits and VTM (viral transport medium) kits. I would say that more than 75 percent of the supplies are from domestic manufacturers and new players are coming in every day," Mishra said.

According to the newspaper, currently four out of six VTM suppliers and five out of eight RNA extraction kit suppliers are domestic manufacturers. The Centre has also given the states a free hand to procure their own testing kits.

Of the 28 companies whose RT-PCR kits have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14 are Indian firms.



