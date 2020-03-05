App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals

Making a statement on the situation after cases of coronavirus surfaced, he said a total of 29 people in India have tested positive, including 3 initial cases in Kerala who have since recuperated and discharged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on March 5.

Making a statement on the situation after cases of coronavirus surfaced, he said a total of 29 people in India have tested positive, including three initial cases in Kerala who have since recuperated and discharged.

New cases include one in Delhi with a travel history of Italy and another in Telangana, who came in contact with a Singapore national in Dubai.

Close

Six persons, who came in contact with the person infected with the virus in Delhi, have tested positive, he said detailing steps taken by the government to contain its spread.

"The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India," he said.

The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, he said.

The minister said the government is following up with Iran to tie-up evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom as per need.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.