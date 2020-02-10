Coronavirus outbreak: India among most prone nations, says new study

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to death of over 900 people in China and has so far spread to at least 25 countries.

As countries take measures to ensure containment of the outbreak, a new report has claimed that India is one of the most prone nations to coronavirus.

India ranks 17 in the list of countries most prone to coronavirus, according to a study conducted by a team of researchers from the Humboldt University in Germany.

Titled ‘2019 Novel Coronavirus Global Risk Assessment’, the study come out with its findings after analysing air traffic patterns of 4,000 airports worldwide, with over 25,000 direct connections between them.

The study has found that India has a ‘relative import risk (RIR)’ of 0.219 percent. RIR is the percentage of people travelling from the affected area to another country. “By looking at air travel passenger numbers, we can estimate how likely it is that the virus spreads to other areas. The busier a flight route, the more probable it is that an infected passenger travels this route,” the report reads.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has an RIR of 0.066 percent, whereas Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has a 0.034 percent RIR.

Other airports in the list include Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (0.020 percent), Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (0.018 percent), Chennai International Airport (MAA) (0.015 percent), Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (0.010 percent) and the Kochi International Airport (CIAL) (0.007 percent).

China has the highest RIR of 85 percent, followed by Thailand, Japan and South Korea, among others.

Earlier, another study conducted by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) had ranked India 23rd under the top-30 countries most prone to coronavirus.