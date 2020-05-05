App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Even though the patient’s initial blood reports did not seem encouraging, and the chances of his survival were bleak, he fought on

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Even amid the most grim times — when the novel coronavirus is on a rampage affecting millions of people across the world — tiny slivers of hope, endurance and resilience appear.

One such instance has been reported from Gujarat, where a 27-year-old HIV-positive patient has won the battle against the deadly COVID-19 infection.

What is even more startling is that the patient, from Kumarkhan village of Viramgam taluka, is severely anaemic, with a haemoglobin count of 2.3g/dl, The Times of India has reported. The normal haemoglobin levels are anywhere between 12 and 16.

Close

The patient was admitted to the civil hospital in Asarwa in Ahmedabad on April 15 and was discharged on May 4.

related news

Ahmedabad District Development Officer Arun Mahesh Babu told the newspaper that the patient was a “challenge” for the medical team.

He was given three blood transfusions during the 20-day stay at the hospital. Before being infected by coronavirus, the patient was regularly taking his antiretroviral therapy.

“But, in the end, it was the medical team’s resolve and the patient’s will to survive that won the battle,” the officer said.

Even though the patient’s initial blood reports did not seem encouraging, and the chances of his survival were bleak, he fought on.

On being asked if HIV-positive patients can beat COVID-19, Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Atul Patel told the newspaper, “In today’s medical scenario, an HIV-positive person, who is on anti-HIV medication, is not considered immuno compromised anymore.”

The HIV virus attacks the human immune system, making them more susceptible to diseases. However, Dr Patel asserted that HIV-positive patients can beat any illness, if given the right treatment and support.

The civic hospital at Ahmedabad is preparing a detailed report on the patient’s progress as it is one of the most rare cases in the country and may boost future research.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:39 pm

