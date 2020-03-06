Coronavirus outbreak: Here's what Kerala did to keep infection and panic at bay

Last month, even as number of cases of coronavirus were soaring in China, India had only three confirmed cases in Kerala.

The first three cases in India were of three medical students who had returned from Wuhan – the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak – in China.

All the three patients were treated successfully in less than a month. After they tested negative on two consecutive tests, they were discharged from the isolation wards as per the mandate.

Since then, Kerala has been successfully able to contain the spread of the virus, as well as the panic by educating the general public without sounding unduly alarmist. Besides, the authorities have also been cracking down on those spreading rumours.

Here are a slew of measures taken up by the Kerala government when the state was at the peak of the coronavirus scare:

Airport Screening

A special desk was formed at the airports in Kerala. Passengers arriving from abroad were given a health card, on which they mentioned details of their travel as well as their health condition. This card was checked and stamped at the special desk, before the passengers proceeded to immigration.

For passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Korea or other nations where confirmed cases of the viral infection were reported, they were shifted to a transit room, where their body temperature is immediately measured.

Besides, all of Kerala’s five airports are linked to an ambulance and emergency response systems with district hospitals. Symptomatic passengers, if any, were directly shifted to hospitals.

Intervention at the local level

Immediately after the first case was confirmed, local government issued directives on infection-control and home isolation. All local bodies were asked to make a list of people who were either coming from places where cases have been reported or were in contact with patients.

Multiple helplines were set up.

Awareness on basic hygiene

A campaign to make people aware of the basic respiratory hygiene was undertaken. People were asked to cough or sneeze on a flexed elbow or a disposable issue, avoid handshakes and lose contact with anyone who shows symptoms.

Special arrangements

According to a report in The Times of India, around 215 mental health teams reached out to the 2,600 people, who have been quarantined at home, to alleviate anxiety. They even counselled their family members and people in the neighbourhood.

Besides, all medical heath care professionals in pathological labs, hospitals, etc. have been asked to follow protocol strictly.

Also, use of breathalysers to detect drunk driving has been temporarily suspended.

Blood donation

Blood banks, NGOs, and other blood-donor fora have been asked to double check the donors who have recently come from abroad or have a travel history of foreign countries.

Quelling rumours

District police chiefs have been asked to take strict action against those engaging in rumour mongering or spreading fake news on coronavirus infection. Social media posts are also under the scanner.

Border checks

A team of medical health care professionals have been deputed with the task of screening travellers entering Kerala via road. They use non-contact infrared thermometers to check body temperature and hand out pamphlets, with precautions to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.