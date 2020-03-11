Coronavirus outbreak | Here are the measures taken as COVID-19 cases surge to 52

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 52, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- having been reported. Of these 52 cases, 36 are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians, said the Union Health Ministry on March 11.

The breakup of confirmed coronavirus cases among Indian nationals

Kerala: 9Uttar Pradesh: 9Delhi: 5Karnataka: 4Maharashtra: 2Ladakh: 2Rajasthan: 1Telangana: 1Tamil Nadu: 1Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Punjab: 1

Amid rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic globally, India - on March 10 - barred the entry of nationals of three more countries, France, Germany and Spain, suspending the regular visas - as well as e-visas - granted to them till date.

The ministry has further asked people to refrain from traveling to China, Italy, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany, and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

In an advisory issued on March 10, the ministry urged all incoming international passengers returning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended “DOs and DON’Ts”.

It has been done because more than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of coronavirus, and people traveling to these countries or those who have traveled abroad might come in contact with people affected with the virus during their stay or even while in transit at the airports.

The ministry has also put more than 1,400 people, who were in contact with the coronavirus-infected people, under surveillance till date. Also, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, The Karnataka government has started a campaign called 'Namaste over Handshake' on March 11, which encourages people to greet in the traditional Indian style to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The campaign also includes health advice on how people can protect themselves from the infection by adopting hygiene practices, such as regularly washing hands, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kerala has already done it. The state has till now reported nine cases which includes the three patients who were discharged in February following recovery.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has hinted that they might limit the usage of saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamsala on March 12 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Bhuvneshwar, however, said a decision on this would be taken by the team doctor during a meeting later on March 11.

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease was first reported on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan City of China. Since then, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,778 by the end of March 10, including 3,158 people who died of the disease in the last three months, 16,145 patients undergoing treatment and 61,475 discharged after recovery, said China's National Health Commission (NHC).

(With inputs from PTI)