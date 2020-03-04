Coronavirus outbreak | Govt may airlift auto parts from China to tackle supply shortage: Report

The government is evaluating the option of airlifting automotive parts from China to tackle the shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Mint reported.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has prepared a list of parts for petrol, diesel and electric vehicles to be airlifted from China, the report said. The list was prepared after consultations with automakers and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“The heavy industries ministry has made a list of components which can be airlifted for both set of vehicles. Otherwise, there will be shutdown of assembly lines,” a source told the paper.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers may have to pause production in April and May, since China is the only source for some of the components, a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The next few months will be a 'washout', the source added, since supplies from China come three-to-four months late, and factories have been closed since February.

China has reported the highest number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The outbreak has forced several factories to pause operations, hurting import of raw materials in some industries.

The heavy industries ministry has sent a list to the aviation ministry for approval, a government official told the publication. The list might also include parts for mobile phones and drugs, the official added.

The coronavirus, first reported in China, has now spread to other countries, with over 92,000 confirmed cases of infection and more than 3,100 deaths.

In India, there have been six confirmed cases so far.