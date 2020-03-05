App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Govt asks pharma industry to bear cost of airlifting APIs: Report

India on March 3 said it is restricting export of common medicines and some active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection spiked in the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is willing to consider airlifting of raw materials and supplies from China, but only if the industry foots the bill, Business Standard reported.

“The government has airlifted Indian citizens from Wuhan and even sent supplies to China. But airlifting components and APIs is another matter, as that will be seen as a commercial activity with the private sector. So, it will only be considered if the private sector is willing to pay for the cost of such an undertaking,” a government official told the paper.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 3,000 people in China, has forced some factories to halt operations. This has disrupted import of raw material to India, causing a shortage of supplies required to manufacture drugs, automobiles and mobile phones.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government will evaluate the possibility of airlifting essential pharmaceutical products, the report said.

Pharmaceutical companies have said they have sufficient API stocks till April, an official told the publication.

“If China still cannot deliver the APIs, and there is a shortage of APIs for essential medicines, then we will have to take steps,” the official said.

A separate media report on March 4 had said the government may airlift automotive parts required to manufacture diesel, petrol, and electric vehicles.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

