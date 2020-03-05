App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak | Five people who came in contact with Paytm employee quarantined in Delhi

The Paytm employee, who tested positive for the contagious disease with flu like symptoms on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon, an official said, citing his counterpart in the suburban town.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday.

The Paytm employee, who tested positive for the contagious disease with flu like symptoms on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon, an official said, citing his counterpart in the suburban town.

Delhi government health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with.

"The patient, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has tested positive and we have conducted tests on five persons he came in touch with. They have been quarantined at their residence," the official told PTI.

"We are coordinating with Gurgaon officials. They have come out with a list of 91 people the patient was in touch with. We are also coordinating with officials from Noida and Connaught Place, the two other places where he had come in contact with people," the official added.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #PayTm

