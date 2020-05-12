App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

“Doctors appreciate clapping, showering of flowers from helicopters and lighting up of Navy ships, but all this is not helping us in sustaining our families financially,” the appeal from the doctors read.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association (MCDA) in Delhi has threatened to resign en masse over pending salaries and arrears, The Times of India has reported.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, MCDA general secretary Dr Maruti Singh said doctors are in “dire economic distress” and demanded that their salaries and arrears be paid in the next five days. Singh claimed that the last salary they received was for the month of January.

In the appeal, doctors brought the prime minister’s attention to “extremely distressing and sad state of affairs” due to the non-payment of salaries for the last three months to the doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who have been working “tirelessly and selflessly in the highly stressful times of” the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

“Doctors appreciate clapping, showering of flowers from helicopters and lighting up of Navy ships, but all this is not helping us in sustaining our families financially,” the letter read further.

MCDA associate president Dr RR Gautam said that doctors are being subjected to additional mental stress and distraction which could have been easily avoided.

Gautam said that doctors are not being able to cope with the situation because “just like any other common person, we also need money to feed and sustain our families”.

“When officials not doing any COVID-19 duty can be paid, then why not the doctors, who are on the frontline of the flight,” he asked.

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

