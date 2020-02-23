Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA extends screening to passengers inbound from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on February 23, notified that screening of passengers for the novel coronavirus has been extended to those arriving from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

This is in a bid to prevent further spread of coronavirus in India.

Till now, only fliers from China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore were screened for the virus.

Coronavirus has infected over 78,000 people globally.

In mainland China, 2,442 deaths have been reported so far among 76,936 confirmed cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

There have been three confirmed cases in India as of February 23.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

(With inputs from AP)