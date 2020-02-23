App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA extends screening to passengers inbound from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia

Till now, only fliers from China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore were screened for novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on February 23, notified that screening of passengers for the novel coronavirus has been extended to those arriving from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

This is in a bid to prevent further spread of coronavirus in India.

Till now, only fliers from China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore were screened for the virus.

Close

Coronavirus has infected over 78,000 people globally.

In mainland China, 2,442 deaths have been reported so far among 76,936 confirmed cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

There have been three confirmed cases in India as of February 23.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

(With inputs from AP)

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #DGCA #Health #India

