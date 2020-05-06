App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt orders release of 4,000 quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi members, who are named and needed in the investigation in the Markaz incident, will be sent to Delhi Police custody.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
More than 2,000 people attended the Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz (Image: PTI)
More than 2,000 people attended the Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government on May 6 ordered the release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi members, who are named and needed in the investigation in the Markaz incident, will be sent to Delhi Police custody.

"All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, the Delhi government's home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states," they said.

Close

According to the government, Delhi currently has around 4,000 Tablighi members in quarantine centres in the national capital. "Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana. "Delhi government is already in touch with other state governments to make transport arrangement for their return," they said.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin where they had gathered for a religious congregation. The area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

The members also received flak after there were complaints of misbehaviour by some of them with health workers. There were allegations that Muslims were targeted and blamed for the spread of the pandemic by some after a number of coronavirus cases were found linked to the Tablighi event.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi #India #Markaz #Tablighi Jamaat

