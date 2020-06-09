Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier today, he had undergone a COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever. An official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.