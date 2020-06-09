Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, officials told news agency PTI.
Earlier today, he had undergone a COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever. An official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.
Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:34 pm