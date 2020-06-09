App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier today, he had undergone a COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever. An official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

