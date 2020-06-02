Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 positive cases in India breach 2-lakh mark

Even as the Centre eased restrictions under 'Unlock 1', the total number of confirmed positive cases in India has breached the two lakh mark, as per Worldometer.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 97,581, while 95,526 have recovered. The death toll in India is 5,598.

India had reportedly taken 109 days to cross the one lakh mark; while the next one lakh cases have risen in a span of two weeks.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

In a press briefing today, the Health Ministry had said that the fatality rate in our country is 2.82 percent, one of the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is gradually improving, and now stands at 48.07 percent.

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed six million, while the death toll is 376,210, as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.





