App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 positive cases in India breach 2-lakh mark

India had reportedly taken 109 days to cross the one lakh mark; while the next one lakh cases have risen in a matter of two weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Even as the Centre eased restrictions under 'Unlock 1', the total number of confirmed positive cases in India has breached the two lakh mark, as per Worldometer.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 97,581, while 95,526 have recovered. The death toll in India is 5,598.

India had reportedly taken 109 days to cross the one lakh mark; while the next one lakh cases have risen in a span of two weeks.

Close

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

related news

In a press briefing today, the Health Ministry had said that the fatality rate in our country is 2.82 percent, one of the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is gradually improving, and now stands at 48.07 percent.

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed six million, while the death toll is 376,210, as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Is remote working a new normal or a revolution altogether in the industry?

Is remote working a new normal or a revolution altogether in the industry?

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.