you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown extension | Centre likely to extend Coronavirus lockdown till June 15: Report

The fourth phase of the lockdown is currently ongoing, and is slated to end on May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is likely to extend the lockdown till June 15, CNN News18 has reported. However, there could be more relaxations in the offing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first given the clarion call for a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on March 24. Since then, the lockdown has been extended three times.

A top home ministry functionary told the news channel that the next phase will be a “lockdown extension in spirit”, and said that most of the focus would be on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

This includes the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, as well as Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 1.5 lakh mark, with the maximum number of cases being reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:11 pm

