you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Bengaluru resident with travel history to the US tests positive

This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 44. The number includes three patients from Kerala who had recovered in February.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A Bengaluru resident with a travel history to the United States (US) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Karnataka Medical Education Minister  Dr K Sudhakar said, according to news agency ANI.

This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 44. The number includes three patients from Kerala who had recovered in February.

Sudhakar said that the patient in stable. His wife and child have also been quarantined, the minister said.

Close

"He (the patient) returned to Bengaluru from the US on March 1, and developed symptoms on March 5. A colleague who was travelling with him has also been quarantined," Sudhakar said.

related news

"Tests were done twice and on both the occasions it was confirmed that he had COVID-19," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, one new case each was reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Health Ministry officials announced. They confirmed that no deaths had been reported in the country so far.

A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in J&K, making her the first confirmed case in the Union Territory.

The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration over the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

More details are awaited about the active cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently travelled to Italy, tested positive for COVID-19. The child and his parents have been kept in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College. However, this was not among the cases confirmed by the Health Ministry.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

