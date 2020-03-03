Coronavirus outbreak: As Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive, here's what has happened in India so far

A day after two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India— one from Delhi and the other from Telangana— Union Health Ministry sources told news agency PTI that an Italian tourist in Jaipur has tested positive for the viral infection.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in India to six so far.

According to officials, the first sample collected from the tourist on February 29 had tested negative, but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive on March 2.

Air India says 'follow protocol'



#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or.

— Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

After the Air India crew, who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 were asked to stay in isolation , the national carrier tweeted for the passengers who travelled on the flight to "follow protocol" notified by the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister tweets, says had 'extensive review' on preparedness

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, stating that there was no need to panic and that he has "reviewed preparedness" on the virus.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," the prime minister tweeted.

Hyatt Regency Delhi asks staff to go on self-quarantine

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Hyatt Regency, a five-star hotel in Delhi, has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Hyatt Regency Delhi, Area VP and General Manager Julian Ayers said in a statement.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," Ayers said.

Two private Noida schools cancel classes

Two private schools in Noida also cancelled classes earlier on March 3 for the next few days as a precautionary measure after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to the parents.

One of the schools, where a student's father tested positive, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6.

The Delhi government held an emergency meeting to discuss its preparedness in tackling the virus, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said that apart from the one case in the state, not a single person has been affected by the virus. He said that 88 people who came in contact with the person have been identified and 45 of them are being tested, news agency ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)