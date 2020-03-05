Coronavirus outbreak: All primary schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31



As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

All government and private primary schools (up to Class V) will remain shut until March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on March 5.

One coronavirus case has been reported from Delhi till now, while 30 cases have been reported from across India.

Earlier, the Delhi government had advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of the outbreak.

"A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of the threat," an official had said.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR) earlier.

On March 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said while no decision on the closing of schools had been taken, appropriate measures would be adopted according to the situation.