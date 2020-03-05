App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: All primary schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

Earlier, the Delhi government had advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
All government and private primary schools (up to Class V) will remain shut until March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on March 5.

One coronavirus case has been reported from Delhi till now, while 30 cases have been reported from across India.

Earlier, the Delhi government had advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of the outbreak.

"A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of the threat," an official had said.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR) earlier.

On March 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said while no decision on the closing of schools had been taken, appropriate measures would be adopted according to the situation.



First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:29 pm

