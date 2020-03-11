Coronavirus outbreak: All govt, private hospitals in Karnataka to have flu corners for screening

The Karnataka government on March 11 issued a temporary regulation called the 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' to prevent spread of coronavirus, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the regulation, all government and private hospitals should have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.

The regulation also states that no person/institution or organisation shall use print or electronic media to spread misinofmration regarding the disease. According to the regulation, an individual found indulging in any such activity will be punished.

Karnataka has confirmed four cases of coronavirus, with the first case being reported on March 9 in Bengaluru. The government of the state, in a statement, said that all the four cases are stable and recovering in isolation facility. The statement said that till now, 98,401 passengers have been screened in Karnataka.

Till now, 60 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. This includes three patients from Kerala who have now recovered.