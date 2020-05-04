Coronavirus outbreak: 52-year-old man dies after five Mumbai hospitals turn him away

The deceased, a diabetic, was suffering from fever and weakness from the past four days. His COVID-19 report is awaited.
A 52-year-old Dongri man died after allegedly being tossed around from one Mumbai hospital to another, The Times of India has reported.
Calls to the BMC helpline, 1916, too, were of no use.
The deceased, identified as Khalid Ali Shaikh, passed away early on Saturday, merely four hours after he managed to find a bed at St. George Hospital. He was a diabetic and was suffering from fever and weakness from the past four days.
"It is unfortunate that my father couldn't get a chance to fight for his life," Khalid's son, Shahbaz said, adding that they spent hours going from hospital to hospital in a taxi on Friday.
They went to five hospitals, of which two tested his father’s oxygen levels, which were on the lower side. Yet, no one was willing to admit him.
Shahbaz said they hailed a taxi and headed to Prince Aly Khan hospital in Mazgaon, where doctors checked his father's pulse and oxygen levels. "They said his symptoms looked like that of COVID-19 and referred us to H.N. Reliance Hospital," he said.
On reaching there, the two were told that H.N. Reliance Hospital was not a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and that the patient should be taken to one.A hospital spokesperson said that the son, who was counselled by the doctors and explained everything, was unwilling to take his father to another hospital in suburban Mumbai.
