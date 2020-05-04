App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: 52-year-old man dies after five Mumbai hospitals turn him away

The deceased, a diabetic, was suffering from fever and weakness from the past four days. His COVID-19 report is awaited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A 52-year-old Dongri man died after allegedly being tossed around from one Mumbai hospital to another, The Times of India has reported.

Calls to the BMC helpline, 1916, too, were of no use.

The deceased, identified as Khalid Ali Shaikh, passed away early on Saturday, merely four hours after he managed to find a bed at St. George Hospital. He was a diabetic and was suffering from fever and weakness from the past four days.

Close

"It is unfortunate that my father couldn't get a chance to fight for his life," Khalid's son, Shahbaz said, adding that they spent hours going from hospital to hospital in a taxi on Friday.

related news

They went to five hospitals, of which two tested his father’s oxygen levels, which were on the lower side. Yet, no one was willing to admit him.

Shahbaz said they hailed a taxi and headed to Prince Aly Khan hospital in Mazgaon, where doctors checked his father's pulse and oxygen levels. "They said his symptoms looked like that of COVID-19 and referred us to H.N. Reliance Hospital," he said.

On reaching there, the two were told that H.N. Reliance Hospital was not a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and that the patient should be taken to one.

A hospital spokesperson said that the son, who was counselled by the doctors and explained everything, was unwilling to take his father to another hospital in suburban Mumbai.
 With an elevated pulse rate of 137 against a normal of  80 to 90, they headed to another relatively closer hospital, only to get rejected from there too. Meanwhile, the person manning the BMC helpline told them he would get back with the status of beds in 45 minutes.


"My father was unconscious in the taxi. I was allowed to speak to the on-duty doctor on the phone. She said all their ventilators were engaged and suggested that we try for a bed in Bombay Hospital," Shabaz told the newspaper.


The patient was finally taken to St George Hospital, where a bed was made available. “My father was immediately given oxygen support but a staffer told us they could be running out of oxygen,” Shahbaz said.


Hours later, around 2.30 am, his father was declared dead. "We still haven't received his COVID-19 report," Shabaz said, adding that they have quarantined themselves.


First Published on May 4, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #mumbai

