Coronavirus outbreak: 5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total cases in India at 39

Five members of a family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala, reports suggest. This takes the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India to 39.

All the five have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation. Their tests were confirmed on March 7 night.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that while three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives.

Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from Kerala. All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

On March 7, three more persons had tested positive for coronavirus, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care. Two of these persons were from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while the other was from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the union health ministry said, adding all the patients are stable.

(With inputs from PTI)