Coronavirus outbreak | 3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total cases in India at 40

A three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently travelled to Italy, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, reports suggest.

The child has been kept in isolation at Ernakulam Medical College, news agency ANI reported.

ANI has cited Dr NK Kuttappan, Medical Officer of Ernakulam District, as saying that the child arrived in Kochi on March 7 from Italy with his parents. “He was transferred to the medical college after screening at the airport. His father and mother are under observation at isolation ward of the medical college,” he added.

This takes the number of confirmed cases in India to 40. This is also the sixth positive case in Kerala.

On March 8, it was reported that five members of a family had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala.

All the five were isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and were under observation. Their tests were confirmed on March 7 night.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said on March 8 that while three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives.

Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from Kerala. All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

Globally, there have been over 1.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3,800 people have died so far. Many of these deaths have happened in China. However, the cases are rapidly rising across South Korea, Italy, Iran, among other countries.

