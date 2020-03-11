App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: 10 positive cases in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also indicated that the ongoing budget session of the state legislature, scheduled to be held until March 20, maybe curtailed in view of the coronavirus situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 11 said so far, there are 10 positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra; eight in Pune and two in Mumbai.

Earlier, two positive cases of coronavirus were reported from the financial capital.

Thackeray also indicated that the ongoing budget session of the state legislature, scheduled to be on until March 20, maybe curtailed in view of the coronavirus situation.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that in the wake of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be either be postponed or cancelled.

"Final decision will be taken tomorrow. Assembly session can also be either postponed or adjourned," Tope said.

Of the 635 travellers suspected of having contracted the virus, 370 have completed their follow-up of 14 days until March 11, it said.

Also Read | Coronavirus impact: IndiGo says earnings to bear the brunt

The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country so far has risen to over 60, including 10 new positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases also include 16 Italian tourists, the ministry said.

Also Read| Check out what WHO's latest report on coronavirus says

According to the ministry, five positive cases have been reported in Delhi, whereas nine persons were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday evening.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.

Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight from Milan to Delhi failed to screen passengers

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.