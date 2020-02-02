App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: One patient tests negative in Haryana, report of four others awaited

All the five patients had recently travelled to China, Director General, Health Services, Haryana, Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj told PTI over phone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Of the five patients suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus in Haryana in recent days, one test result has come out as negative, a senior health department official said here on Sunday. Out of these five, one patient has been admitted in the isolation ward at Kalpana  Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal.

All the five patients had recently travelled to China, Director General, Health Services, Haryana, Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj told PTI over phone.

The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the reports of the other four patients is awaited, he said.

Besides, there are 24 other people hailing from Haryana who do not have any symptoms, but are under observation of the health authorities in view of their recent travel history to China.

related news

Kamboj said health authorities were fully geared up to deal with any situation and isolation wards had already been set up in government and private hospitals and medical colleges.

The health officials were also holding regular meetings with deputy commissioners of the districts for taking stock of readiness to deal with any situation and also to generate awareness amongst the public.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

