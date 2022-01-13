Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | PM Modi to interact with CMs to review COVID-19 situation at 4:30 pm today
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 154.50 crore on Wednesday with more than 66 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 26,19,670 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since
January 10.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Police says 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far
Maharashtra Police says 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126. There are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the State Police
January 13, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states virtually at 4:30 pm today to review the COVID-19 situation.
January 13, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 16,420 new COVID-19 cases, 14,649 recoveries and 7 deaths
January 13, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Poll-bound Punjab sees positivity rate crossing 18%
The test positivity rate in poll-bound Punjab has surged to 18.77 percent, as the state reported 6,481 new COVID-19 cases on January 12. The active caseload has climbed to 26,721.
January 13, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha imposes COVID-related curbs
The Odisha government has re-imposed a number of COVID-related curbs as the threat of Omicron looms. Congregations at river banks will be prohibited and no melas will be allowed, as per the new guidelines. Religious rituals will be allowed with bare minimum priests and staff. If required, the administration may impose appropriate restrictions on devotees' entry. Officials may fix the number of people who would be allowed attend any such ritual.
January 13, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Karnataka govt prohibits inter, intra district movement of vehicles and persons for taking part in Congress padayatra
Aimed at curtailing mobilisation of people from various districts for Congress' ongoing padayatra, the Karnataka government on Wednesday prohibited inter district and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in it, with immediate effect.
January 13, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra's case tally sharply rises to 46,723; 32 more die
Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities, the health department said. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections, it said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had reported 34,424 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.The bulletin said 28,041 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered from the infection to 66,49,111.
The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.52 per cent, while the active tally is at 2,40,122, it added.On the new strain of COVID-19, the department said, Today, 86 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by the National Center for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by B J Medical College.
Giving the break-up of Omicron infections, it said Mumbai reported 21 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (53), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Pune rural (one), Satara (three) and Nashik (two). Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with the highly contagious strain have been reported in the state. Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and another 6,951 in institutional quarantine, the department added.
January 13, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Vaccination centres for 15-18 age group in Delhi schools with operational health clinics
Vaccination centres will be opened for the adolescent age group - those aged between 15 and 18 - in schools of the national capital where health clinics are operational, the Delhi government said on January 12.
January 13, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | With 66 lakh doses on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 154.5 crore
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 154.50 crore on Wednesday with more than 66 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 26,19,670 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities since January 10.
January 13, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.