Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till January 7 amid rising COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The new guidelines will come into effect from the "midnight of December 30", the order clarified.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | An RT-PCR test and a seven-day home quarantine will be mandatory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on December 29. The decision is aimed at containing the "spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city", stated the order issued by Municipal
Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
The new guidelines will come into effect from the "midnight of December 30", the order clarified. "All international passengers onboarding the flight from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai shall undergo mandatory 7 days home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," it said. "On arrival, RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for all such passengers", the BMC added.
The order was issued after Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans, and medical superintendents of hospitals. This online interaction took place after the BMC chief held a meeting with Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day, a press release issued by the civic body said. On December 24, the BMC had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai, which has now been extended to the entire UAE, it said.
Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.
"At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing," the release informed.
The BMC release also said that Chahal has directed the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set for new year events, parties, and celebrations are strictly followed.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, highest since June 9
Gujarat reported 548 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a- half months, raising its overall tally to 8,30,505, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10. On June 9, 644 coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat. The state had last reported more than 500 cases at 544 on June 10.
December 30, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 5 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka
5 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today. All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested: Karnataka Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar K
December 30, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Section 144 imposed in Mumbai starting from today till January 7 as cases surge
With rising COVID cases, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai starting from today till January 7 2022. Police prohibit New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts & clubs from December 30 till January 7.
The financial capital saw a a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases on December 29 as the city recorded 2510 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is an 82 percent hike from the previous day – December 28 – daily cases which were reported at 1377. The recovery count increased to 7,48,788 after 251 patients were discharged in the day. The recovery rate stands at 97 percent. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808. The total number of active patients is 8060.
December 30, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Covovax better booster for Covishield-vaccinated people: Virologist
Of the vaccines against COVID-19 approved in India, Covovax would be a better booster for those who were administered Covishield jabs than another dose of the same vaccine, according to the data available presently, noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said. Jameel, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), said there is no data for the other combinations of vaccines as of now.
"Data available at this time suggests that of the vaccines approved in India, Covovax would be a better booster in Covishield-vaccinated people than another dose of Covishield," he told PTI. Officials have, however, said the "precaution dose" will be a third dose of the same vaccine that a person has taken.
Covovax has been developed by US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. that had announced a licence agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and in India. The central drug authority, CDSCO, approved Covovax on Monday.
India is gearing up to tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the Omicron variant of the virus, which is said to be much more infectious than the other strains of COVID-19, has surfaced. The country has recorded 781 Omicron cases across 21 states and Union territories so far. Of the patients, 241 have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry.
In an interview to news portal "The Wire", noted virologist Gagandeep Kang said there is presently no data in India regarding which vaccine should be used for the third dose. However, she cited a UK study that gauged the immune response generated in individuals who have already received two doses of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine by either a booster dose of the same vaccine or one of the Novavax (known in India as Covovax) vaccine. The study found that a third dose of Covishield increased the Geometric Mean Ratio (GMR) by 3.25, while a booster dose of Covovax increased the same by eight times and one of an mRNA vaccine did so by 24 times, she said.
December 30, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts
Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months. While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is spreading very quickly, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the state-owned Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Bioinformatics Institute.
Of the genome submissions sent to the Munich-headquartered Gisaid, a data science initiative that provides the shared genome platform for Covid, the Omicron strain has comprised between 7 per cent and 27 per cent of new submissions over the past month, up until Tuesday. The figures refer to all continents except Africa.
"From current data, it looks like Delta will go down over time relative to Omicron,” The Straits Times said quoting Dr Maurer-Stroh, who is part of the global team that maintains Gisaid. The new variant was first detected in South Africa on November 11, and then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend.
Omicron is already dominant in Australia, India, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, noted Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases. "We are seeing a global transition from Delta to Omicron because with a greater transmissibility, the virus is fitter and has a reproductive advantage,” noted Prof Fisher.
December 30, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Over 4300 COVID-19 norm violations reported in Delhi in a day
Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures. The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places.
Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited. On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.
December 30, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks officials to review COVID-19 situation, says schools and colleges will be shut if needed
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large. She asked the officials to identify containment zones in the city, where cases have been on the rise. Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation so demands. Offices could be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, she stated.
"COVID-19 cases are on the rise… there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Banerjee told officials at the meeting. The CM, who is visiting the island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela, also said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed in the state.
December 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | PM Modi's visit to UAE, Kuwait postponed amid Omicron spread: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to two major Gulf countries - the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait - has been postponed, a report said on December 29. Modi was scheduled to embark on the official visit on January 6, with the UAE slated as his first stop. This would have been the prime minister's first foreign visit in 2022.
Sources in the South Block told Hindustan Times that the visit is being rescheduled in view of the emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is spreading globally. Modi could visit the UAE and Kuwait in February, the newspaper learnt from persons familiar with the development.
The prime minister's visit to the UAE was awaited as he was expected to sign the finalised pact on free trade. The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as the proposed free trade agreement is being formally referred to, is expected to further boost the trade ties between the two countries.
In 2020-21, the UAE was India's third-largest trading partner as it imported goods worth $26.6 billion and exported items worth $16.7 billion. The cumulative bilateral trade, worth $43.3 billion, came down as compared to $59 billion in 2019-20. Notably, Modi's upcoming UAE visit would be his fourth to the country. He had earlier visited the West Asian nation in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He was also conferred with the Gulf country's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, in 2019.
India, on the other hand, had hosted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, in 2016. A year later, Al Nahyan was invited again as the chief guest of the 2017 Republic Day celebrations.
December 30, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases at record high around world, raising testing and quarantine fears
Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centres. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between Dec. 22-28, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs over the past 24 hours, including the United States, Australia and many European nations.
Almost two years after China first reported a cluster of "viral pneumonia" cases in the city of Wuhan, the regularly mutating coronavirus is still wreaking havoc, forcing numerous governments to rethink quarantine and test rules. Although studies have suggested the Omicron variant is less deadly than some of its predecessors, the huge numbers of people testing positive mean that hospitals in some countries might soon be overwhelmed, while businesses might struggle to carry on operating because of workers having to quarantine.
France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta all registered a record number of new cases on Tuesday, while the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States hit a record 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday. The previous peak was a figure of 250,141 registered in early January, this year.
December 30, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 923 new COVID-19 cases, 86% higher than December 28
The per-day COVID-19 count in Delhi jumped by 86 percent on December 29 as compared to the previous day, as the health department recorded a total of 923 new infections. The positivity rate - a key indicator of the disease's spread - surged to 1.29 percent, two days after it crossed the 0.5 percent mark which had led to the re-imposition of pandemic-related curbs.
Out of 71,696 tests conducted, 923 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus, the health department's bulletin showed. The total number of recoveries in the same period was stated to be 344. No deaths were reported. The active caseload in the national capital climbed to 2,191, whereas, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 14,45,102.
Delhi has so far also reported the highest number of infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. As per the last update shared by the Union health ministry on December 29, the city accounted for 238 out of the 781 Omicron cases recorded across the country. The 'yellow alert', which was announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on December 28, will continue to remain in force, official sources told news agency PTI.
The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things. The authorities are in favor of monitoring the situation for some more time and to avoid imposing further restrictions under ‘amber alert’, they said. An amber alert is declared when the positivity rate is recorded at one percent or above for two consecutive days.
December 30, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | US hits new record for daily Covid cases amid testing woes
The United States has hit its highest-ever average of new Covid cases as the Omicron variant spreads at a blistering pace, amid testing woes and health worker shortages. The moving seven-day average of new cases was 265,427 as of Tuesday, surpassing the previous peak of 251,989 set in mid-January 2021, a tracker maintained by the university showed.
Ahead of Johns Hopkins releasing the data, Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted the count was likely the "tip of the iceberg" with the true number of cases likely far higher, because of a shortage of tests and results from home tests not being included. The heavily-mutated Omicron strain, which according to government modeling accounted for around 59 percent of national US cases in the week ending December 25, is the most transmissible seen to date.
It is frequently able to bypass prior immunity conferred by vaccination and prior infection. Though the rate of severe outcomes appears to be lower, Omicron is already stretching previously strained hospital systems throughout the country, with health workers leaving in droves because of burnout. Hospital systems are turning to "travel nurses" on lucrative short term contracts to overcome shortages.
The Des Moines Register reported the state of Iowa was paying a company to supply nurses who would be expected to work 20 hours overtime at a rate of $330 an hour. Nationwide, almost 9,000 Covid patients are being admitted every day, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still some way short of the peak of 16,500 per day seen in January, though this is a lagging indicator.
December 30, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
