Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till January 7 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | An RT-PCR test and a seven-day home quarantine will be mandatory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on December 29. The decision is aimed at containing the "spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city", stated the order issued by Municipal

Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The new guidelines will come into effect from the "midnight of December 30", the order clarified. "All international passengers onboarding the flight from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai shall undergo mandatory 7 days home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," it said. "On arrival, RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for all such passengers", the BMC added.

The order was issued after Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans, and medical superintendents of hospitals. This online interaction took place after the BMC chief held a meeting with Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day, a press release issued by the civic body said. On December 24, the BMC had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai, which has now been extended to the entire UAE, it said.

Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.

"At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing," the release informed.

The BMC release also said that Chahal has directed the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set for new year events, parties, and celebrations are strictly followed.