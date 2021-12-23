Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting at 6:30 pm today
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Amid the spread of the Omicron covid variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country today, news agency ANI reported. According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases
followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible and emphasised on vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to counter the spread of the virus. "Omicron is a new variant and is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Dr Guleria told ANI. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel convenes a high-level meet and review COVID-19 situation
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting & reviewed the current COVID-19 situation in the state. He said that about 70,000 tests are done daily. 85% of the eligible population has received two doses of vaccine & 95% has received the first dose in the state, says CMO
December 23, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Japan rules out changes to COVID-19 curbs despite Omicron
Japan’s government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant was discovered in the country. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based in the western city of Osaka were infected by the Omicron variant and the origin of how they had caught the virus could not be traced.
The government has started preparations to expand free testing to people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday citing unnamed government sources.
ADVERTISEMENT
December 23, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the COVID-19 review meeting at 6:30 pm today.
December 23, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Total cases of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu rises to 34, says State Health Minister Ma Subramanian
December 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India Flag of India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, tweets Manuskh Mandaviya
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | China expects COVID-19 cases due to Games arrivals
Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said on Thursday they expect a "certain number" of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the Games, and strongly urged participants to get vaccination boosters due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The Games, set to run from Feb 4 to Feb 20, will take place in a "closed loop" in order to contain the spread of the virus in China, which has among the strictest COVID curbs in the world and has largely managed to contain local outbreaks.
"A large number of people from different countries and regions will come to China and the flow of people will increase. Consequently, a certain number of positive cases will become a high probability event," Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing organising committee, told a press briefing. China, which has all but shut its borders during the pandemic and will not allow overseas spectators at the Games, has reported five cases of the Omicron variant, including four from people coming from overseas.
The fast spread of Omicron in North America led the National Hockey League to announce on Wednesday that its players will not participate in Beijing, depriving the Games of the star power of the sport’s biggest names.
December 23, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | South Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths
South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country's total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
The agency reported 6,919 new coronavirus cases, the vast majority of them involving the delta variant. Infections surged after South Korea significantly relaxed its pandemic restrictions in early November as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy. Alarmed by the spike, health authorities on Saturday restored the country's toughest distancing rules such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.
December 23, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally at 236
India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.
FHQ4pyRUcAAZO9dThe ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
An increase of 101 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
December 23, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 146 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death
Thane has reported 146 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,71,516, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said. There was no new fatality due to the viral infection, and the death toll stood at 11,601, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,042, while the death toll is 3,307, another official said.
December 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours. ##Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India reports 7,495 new #COVID19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 78,291 Total recoveries: 3,42,08,926 Death toll: 4,78,759
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Omicron cases in Delhi: Nearly 20% samples sent for genome sequencing test positive for new strain
Nearly 20 percent of samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new Omicron variant in Delhi. Nearly 1 in 5 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 has been infected with the new strain, tests conducted by the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB) revealed. Every day 15-20 samples are being sequenced at IGIB and nearly 20 percent were positive for the Omicron variant, s senior scientist of IGIB told the Times of India.
IGIB is among the labs where COVID-positive samples are being sent for genome sequencing. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
The genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people began on December 22, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. Jain said that the national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily. "The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day," Jain said.
The national capital reported the first case of Omicron on December 2 after a 37-year-old man who returned from Tanzania tested positive. Since then, the total number of Omicron cases in Delhi mounted to 57, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.
December 23, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Philippines approves use of Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5-11
The Philippines’ food and drug agency has given emergency approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, its chief said on Thursday. The benefits outweighed the risks and it is already being used for children in countries like the United States and Canada, food and drug agency chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.