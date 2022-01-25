Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | After being over three lakh for five consecutive days, the single day rise in COVID-19 infections was recorded at 2,55,874, taking India’s total tally of cases to 3,97,99,202, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
ministry said that active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent.
A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71, 898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent, it said.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far is over 162.92 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19
Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted. In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.
January 25, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Thane district sees 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities
With the addition of 1,745 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,94,580, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. With 12 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 11,725. The mortality rate is 1.68 per cent, the official said. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,451 while the overall death toll is 3,358, a district official said.
January 25, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Andaman & Nicobar reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 91 people recuperated from the disease while 86 new infections pushed the tally to 9,452, a health department official said on Tuesday. The archipelago now has 598 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,725 people have recovered from the disease, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The union territory had reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries on Monday. The administration has so far tested 6,81,572 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.39 per cent. A total of 6,03,236 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine of whom 3,04,064 have received the first dose and 2,99,172 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.
January 25, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Players of two PKL teams test COVID-19 positive, matches rescheduled
COVID-19 breached the Pro Kabaddi League bio-bubble here with an unspecified number of players in two teams testing positive for the virus, forcing rescheduling of some of the matches. The PKL organisers said in a Monday night statement said that the affected players have been isolated. Changes have been made in the matches scheduled between January 25 and 30.
After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage ..., two of the 12 PKL teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement. "To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," the statement added.
The organisers did not name the two affected teams nor give out the number of positive cases. The PKL season is currently being played here in a strict bio-bubble. "The health of the players continues to be top priority for Mashal Sports. The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols." "The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols. To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL Teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," the organisers said.
January 25, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India logs 2,55,874 fresh COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths
January 25, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Pune firm says its RT-PCR test can detect 'all current, previous' relevant strains of coronavirus
The GenePath Dx CoviDelta RT-PCR test, which was developed by GenePath Diagnostics – a Pune and USA based company, has been found to be 100 per cent concordant with whole-genome sequencing in identifying Covid-19 positive samples as belonging to the Delta-lineage or Omicron-lineage – the two most widespread lineages currently in global circulation, a release from the firm said.
According to the release, the test has already been approved by ICMR for SARS-CoV-2 detection and by the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) for manufacturing.
The test, which uses multiple distinct markers across the SARS-CoV-2 genome to increase sensitivity and resilience to emerging mutations in the virus, is capable of detecting all current and previous clinically relevant strains of SARS-CoV-2 with high sensitivity.
"One of these markers (the Delta-Omicron on-off marker) is a unique target in the SARS-CoV-2 S-gene which enables rapid presumptive identification of Delta-lineage and Omicron-lineage samples using the WHO recommended S-gene target amplification (SGTA) and S-gene target failure (SGTF) approaches in tandem. Thus a single rapid test can be used to detect all Covid-19 variants while specifically flagging the two most dominant variants currently in circulation," the release state.
Nikhil Phadke, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, GenePath Diagnostics, who designed the test, revealed that this ongoing study that involves hundreds of samples is part of a long-standing and highly fruitful private-public partnership between GenePath Diagnostics and Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) – an apex body established by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and administered by the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).
"PKC coordinates many projects dealing with Covid-19 across Pune city through leading Pune-based institutional partners like the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and BJ Government Medical College (BJMC), where the genome sequencing takes place. It is in fact through this very partnership, that the first Omicron case in Pune was identified in record time," said the release.
Professor LS Shashidhara, Principal Investigator PKC, said the tests carried out at IISER Pune and CSIR-NCL suggest that GenePath Dx CoviDelta RT-PCR test is a valuable addition in their armor to deal with the current pandemic effectively.
Nickhil Jakatdar, CEO, GenePath Diagnostics added that this evaluation by PKC demonstrates the ability of the GenePath test kit to accurately differentiate between samples with the Delta VoC vs. the Omicron VoC, leading to a lower burden on the very accurate but expensive and slower Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) machines.
Phadke further noted that many doctors are now using strain information to assist in their treatment decision-making process, and this ability to economically and rapidly type strains at the time of diagnosis allows clinicians to make decisions on patient management within clinically relevant timelines.
January 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases- 2,55,874 new cases (50,190 less than yesterday), 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 22,36,842
Daily positivity rate: 15.52%
January 25, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | UK to scrap COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers entering England will soon be exempt from any COVID test requirements, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Monday. Speaking to reporters during a visit to a hospital in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Johnson said the daily Omicron variant data is getting better and it was time for the country to be more open for travellers.
Over the weekend, the UK recorded 74,799 cases and 75 COVID deaths. Although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better, Johnson said. Although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better, Johnson said.
January 25, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Business activity dips to pre-pandemic levels amid third COVID wave: Report
The ongoing third wave of the coronvirus pandemic has dragged business activity almost back to the pre-pandemic levels, a weekly report tracking the changes said. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) — which compares the activity in a particular week with that of the pre-pandemic levels — fell further to 100.5 for the week ended January 23 from 102.2 in the previous week, the Japanese brokerage said.
The index fell because of a fall in the mobility levels as seen in the Google workplace and retail and recreation mobility, which fell by 10.7 percentage points (pp) and 4.4 pp, respectively, while the Apple driving index inched 1.7 pp higher after a massive 84 pp fall over the past two weeks. The labour participation rate inched up to 39.8 per cent. The rate of increase of new cases has moderated even as new infections breached the 3 lakh a day mark from being at the 2.5 lakh level in the week-ago period, it said, pointing out that Delhi and West Bengal have reported lower rates. Air traffic is a third lower than the peak achieved in December before the onset of the third wave but railway passenger revenues have stabilised, it said, adding that activity should improve in February or March.
January 25, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | DDMA meet on January 27 likely to decide on weekend curfew, odd-even rule for opening shops in Delhi
Amid demands of lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops by traders as well as the AAP and the BJP, Delhi’s apex COVID-19 management body DDMA will meet on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city. The meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled at 12.30 pm on January 27. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss relaxations that may be allowed in view of improvement in COVID-19 situation in the city, officials said.
According to an official source, the government is also likely to take a call on reopening of schools from February depending on vaccination status of students by the end of this month. The Delhi government on Friday had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.
The LG office, however, had approved the government’s proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength, official sources said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city and also to ensure that livelihood of the public is not affected. "Now since the cases are going down and it also seems that the peak has gone, we want to ensure that the public’s livelihood continues smoothly. We have proposed to do away with weekend curfew and also with the odd-even arrangement of opening of shops in markets," Sisodia had said.
Traders in many parts of the city have also been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items being permitted to open on alternate days based on odd-even system. The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday 5 am. The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am. The number of fresh COVID cases went down to 5,760, according the Health bulletin issued on Monday, from the high of over 28,000 a fortnight ago. The positivity rate also came down to 11.79 per cent. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also recently wrote a letter to Baijal requesting him for lifting of weekend curfew and odd-even shop opening scheme besides allowing restaurants and gyms to run with 50 per cent capacity.
January 25, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh reports 10,585 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate dips slightly to 13%
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 on Monday after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,576 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said. The positivity rate reduced to 13.0 per cent on Monday from 13.4 per cent on Sunday, he pointed out.
January 25, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Over 162 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 162.77 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 49 lakh (49,52,290) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, taking the total number of doses to 1,62,77,06,092. More than 87 lakh (87,33,359) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Also 4,25,44,326 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have received the first dose. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.