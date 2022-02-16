Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra sees 2,831 cases, 35 fatalities, 8,695 recoveries
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92, 943. The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days.
Kerala, which along with other states is also witnessing a rapid improvement in the pandemic situation, presumably triggered by the Omicron variant, reported a dip of 15,946 active cases in a day even though, at 1.45 lakh, it still has the biggest load of active infections.
Now it is the only state in India with over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 347 new COVID-19 deaths have also been registered in the last 24 hours but which also included 61 backlog fatalities in Kerala. The state also reported the highest—117—new deaths due to the infectious disease in a day.
The death toll due to coronavirus in India has now reached 5,09,358. From across the country, 82,817 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours which raised the total recoveries after the infection to 4,17,60,458.
The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has now come down to 2.23 per cent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 3.63 per cent. As 12,29, 536 tests were conducted in a day to detect fresh infections, the number of total COVID-19 tests have now reached 75.30 crore.
In the last 24 hours, over 44.89 COVID-19 vaccine doses were also administered, taking the total vaccination coverage to 173.42 crore.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases
Indonesia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant spreads across the Southeast Asian archipelago. The number of daily infections topped 57,000, according to the government's Covid-19 taskforce, surpassing the previous peak of 56,757 cases recorded in July last year during the country's Delta wave. "The national figure for positive cases in this third wave increased sharply and faster compared to the second wave," taskforce spokesman Wiku Adisasmito told a press briefing. But the death rate is far lower than during the Delta surge when Indonesia reported around 2,000 fatalities a day.
February 16, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Vietnam eyes full reopening to tourists from next month
Vietnam's tourism ministry on Tuesday proposed a full reopening of the country to foreign visitors and a lifting of nearly all travel restrictions from March 15, three months earlier than planned. The proposal, which will be submitted to the prime minister for approval, follows similar reopening steps taken by other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and the Philippines, where the Omicron COVID-19 variant has caused a recent spike in new infections, but fewer hospitalisations and deaths than previous variants. The proposal includes maintaining a one-day quarantine requirement for visitors plus requiring negative COVID-19 tests before departure and on arrival. Vietnam announced a record 31,814 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, adding to the more than 2.54 million infections so far. It has recorded about 39,000 deaths overall. It imposed among the world's strictest border controls two years ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.
February 16, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 756 fresh COVID-19 cases, 830 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours
Delhi on February 15 reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases, 830 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stands at 3337 while the daily positivity rate 1.52%
February 16, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Cumulative vaccine doses administered in India reaches nearly 174 crore
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 174 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 37 lakh (37,69,847) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. So far, more than 1.79 crore (1,79,58,242) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
February 16, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra sees 2,831 cases, 35 fatalities, 8,695 recoveries
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 351 Omicron infections, and 35 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 78,47,746 and the death toll to 1,43,451, the state health department said. The state is now left with 30,547 active cases after 8,695 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the tally of overall recoveries to 76,69,772.
On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 1,966 coronavirus positive cases and 12 related fatalities. The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent. The recovery rate is 97.73 per cent, the department said. It said 351 fresh cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra. "Of these, 280 patients have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research and 71 patients have been reported by the B J Medical College.
Of the 351 cases, 148 patients were found in Aurangabad, 111 in Nashik, 72 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 12 in Pune rural, five in Pimpri Chinchwad, two in Yavatmal and one in Satara. Until now, a total of 4,345 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in Maharashtra. Of these cases, 3,334 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, it said.
Till date, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,858 patients have been received, the department said, adding that genome sequencing results for 1,046 samples are awaited. Of the 2,831 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai reported 253 infections and zero fatality. Of the eight administrative regions in the state, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, followed by Nashik (609), Mumbai (456), Akola (416), Nagpur (315), Kolhapur (113), Latur (97) and Aurangabad (49), the department said. The Pune region recorded 13 deaths, followed by Mumbai (nine), Nashik (four), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two) and Akola one. Aurangabad did not record any fatality.
A total of 1,11,219 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the numbers of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 7,66,39,114. Currently, 3,14,531 people are in the home quarantine and 1544 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.
February 16, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | ESIC directs for activating vaccination at all sites
The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday said that Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has directed its field formations for activation of COVID-19 vaccination it all sites near its hospitals, dispensaries, etc, to boost coverage. "ESIC, has instructed for activation of COVID-19 vaccination sites at all ESIC/ ESIS hospitals/ dispensaries/ special camps to accelerate the coverage of unvaccinated population," the labour ministry statement said.
According to the statement, the ESIC, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, started the COVID-19 Relief Scheme to provide help and succour to the family of the insured persons who died due to coronavirus. Under this scheme, 90 per cent of average wages of deceased insured persons (IPs) is distributed among the eligible dependent of the deceased Insured Persons.
Spouse of the deceased IP/IW are also eligible for medical care on depositing Rs 120 in lump-sum for one year. The beneficiaries are getting monthly pension as per their entitlement. The scheme is currently operational till March 23, 2022, but all existing beneficiaries will continue to receive benefits. The scheme will be reviewed after evaluating certain additional aspects including feedback from field units. So far, ESIC has settled a total of 5,141 claims under the COVID-19 Relief Scheme. Relief amounting to Rs 34.15 crore have been distributed to 12,309 dependent beneficiaries.
Apart from this, ESIC has taken several measures to deal with challenging situation of the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence to cater its stakeholders as well as general public. Around 20 per cent of bed capacity of each ESIC Hospital has been designated as dedicated COVID-19 beds which may swiftly be enhanced as per prevailing local needs. During the second wave, 33 ESIC hospitals with 4,500 dedicated COVID-19 beds having 400 ventilators were converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospital. The Corporation is prepared to convert any of its 50 directly run hospital to dedicated COVID-19 hospital for general public, if needed by state/ local health authority.
February 16, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID-19 showing signs of reaching an endemic stage in India?
The third COVID-19 wave in India, fuelled by the Omicron variant, has been receding rapidly since January 21 after reaching a peak of 347, 254 cases. On February 15, for instance, a total of 27,409 new cases have been reported, a decline of over 92 per cent in just about three weeks. Also, the cases have remained below the 100,000 mark for the ninth consecutive day. This has prompted many epidemiologists and public health experts to suggest that the pandemic is showing signs of reaching an endemic stage.
February 16, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on the virus from around the world.