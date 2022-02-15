English
    February 15, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India records 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 20 % lower than the day before

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92, 943. The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days.

    With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92, 943. The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than

    February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day.

    Kerala, which along with other states is also witnessing a rapid improvement in the pandemic situation, presumably triggered by the Omicron variant, reported a dip of 15,946 active cases in a day even though, at 1.45 lakh, it still has the biggest load of active infections.

    Now it is the only state in India with over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 347 new COVID-19 deaths have also been registered in the last 24 hours but which also included 61 backlog fatalities in Kerala. The state also reported the highest—117—new deaths due to the infectious disease in a day.

    The death toll due to coronavirus in India has now reached 5,09,358. From across the country, 82,817 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours which raised the total recoveries after the infection to 4,17,60,458.

    The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has now come down to 2.23 per cent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 3.63 per cent. As 12,29, 536 tests were conducted in a day to detect fresh infections, the number of total COVID-19 tests have now reached 75.30 crore.

    In the last 24 hours, over 44.89 COVID-19 vaccine doses were also administered, taking the total vaccination coverage to 173.42 crore.
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India records 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 20 % lower than the day before

      India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days. With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92, 943. The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day.

      Kerala, which along with other states is also witnessing a rapid improvement in the pandemic situation, presumably triggered by the Omicron variant, reported a dip of 15,946 active cases in a day even though, at 1.45 lakh, it still has the biggest load of active infections. Now it is the only state in India with over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases

      A total of 347 new COVID-19 deaths have also been registered in the last 24 hours but which also included 61 backlog fatalities in Kerala. The state also reported the highest—117—new deaths due to the infectious disease in a day. The death toll due to coronavirus in India has now reached 5,09,358. From across the country, 82,817 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours which raised the total recoveries after the infection to 4,17,60,458.

      The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has now come down to 2.23 per cent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 3.63 per cent. As 12,29, 536 tests were conducted in a day to detect fresh infections, the number of total COVID-19 tests have now reached 75.30 crore. In the last 24 hours, over 44.89 COVID-19 vaccine doses were also administered, taking the total vaccination coverage to 173.42 crore.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

      The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 9,981. Ten more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,735, he said. The union territory now has 117 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

      The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported seven new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Monday. The administration has so far tested 6,92,131 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent. A total of 6,06,234 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,558 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 93 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths

      With the addition of 93 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,07,316, while three more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,849, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,149, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Omicron found in 95% of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

      Nearly 95 percent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said. The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.

      The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release issued on Monday appealed to citizens to continue following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour despite a huge drop in daily cases. Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, the civic body said.

      Citing results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city, the BMC said out of the total 190 samples which were tested, 180 (94.74 per cent) were found infected with Omicron, and the remaining samples with the Delta variant and other strains of coronavirus. Significantly, out of the 190 patients from Mumbai whose swab samples were sent for genome sequencing, 23 have died and 21 of them were infected with the Omicron variant, the release said.

      In the previous round of genome sequencing carried out in December-end, of the 280 samples collected from BMC's jurisdiction, 248 had tested positive for Omicron, while the remaining had other variants of coronavirus. According to the release, in the latest ninth round of genome sequencing, the civic body had examined 282 samples. Out of these, 190 samples were from Mumbai and the remaining from other parts of Maharashtra.

      The BMC said out of the 190 patients, 74 patients (39 per cent) were in 61 to 80 years age group, followed by 41 patients (22 per cent) in the age bracket of 41 to 60 years, 36 (19 per cent) aged 21 to 40 years, 22 patients (12 per cent) in 81 to 100 years age group, and 17 patients ( 9 per cent) in 0 to 18 age group. Of the 190 infected patients, 13 were less than 18 years of age. Out of them, 11 were infected with Omicron, as per the release. The BMC said 106 of the 190 patients needed hospitalisation.

      Of these, five had taken only the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 50 had taken both the doses, while 51 had not taken any dose. The BMC said 106 of the 190 patients needed hospitalisation. Of these 106 patients, only nine required oxygen support, while 11 were admitted in the ICU, the civic body said. Out of the 23 patients who died, 21 were over 60 years of age and suffering from co-morbidities, the release said, adding that 15 of them had not taken any dose of COVID-19 vaccine.  Also, 22 patients died within seven days of developing symptoms, the BMC said. Genome sequencing is a scientific process that helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus. It makes it easier to determine the exact line of treatment for the infected patients.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Beijing 2022 reports 1 new COVID case among Games-related personnel on February 14

      The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14. This one case was detected in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | SII makes available vaccines at price of 'cup of tea' to poor nations, says Cyrus Poonawalla

      Serum Insitute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said that poor nations of the world are using the vaccines made by the company as the doses have been made available at a price of a "cup of tea". Poonawalla was speaking at the Pune International Business Summit, organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), where he was felicitated for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award.

      He said that two-thirds of the world population has been protected by one or more of SII’s vaccines. "Most of our vaccines have been used by poorer nations. UNICEF and other philanthropic organizations came forward to buy vaccine which I provided along with the help of my staff and scientists to make it affordable at a price of a cup of tea and this has made the world self-sufficient for most of the communicable vaccines required to protect children and adults," he said.

      He said that the main crux of the matter is that the same templet that is low cost, high production, was applied to make 90 per cent of India’s requirement of COVID vaccine. "All over the world, they are surprised that how a company in India has been able to provide vaccines to protect the rest of the countries. Not just Africa, I must stress that 170 countries worldwide use SII vaccines," he added. "Experts from all over the world have estimated that around 30 million children’s lives were saved because we had provided the affordable vaccines," he said.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Govt panel recommends emergency use nod to Corbevax for 12-18 year olds

      The subject expert committee of the Drug Controller General of India on Monday recommended approving emergency use authorisation to Biological E's covid vaccine Corbevax to be administered to age groups 12-18, news agency PTI quoted sources. This comes at a time when the government is yet to take a decision on vaccinating children below 15 years. On January 20, Dr NK Arora, chairperson of COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had informed that the vaccination for children between 12 and 14 years will begin in March.

      "The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO which deliberated on the application recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's Corbevax for the 12 to less than 18 years age group subject to certain conditions," a source said. The recommendation has been sent to the DCGI for final approval.

      NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul at a press conference recently said that the additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is examined constantly. The Drugs Controller General Of India has already approved Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28.

      However, Corbevax has not been included in the country's vaccination drive. In an application sent to the DCGI on February 9, Srinivas Kosaraju, the head of Quality and Regulatory Affairs of Biological E Limited said the firm had received approval for conducting phase 2/3 clinical study of Corbevax among children and adolescents aged 5-18 years in September.

      "Based on the no-objection certificate, Biological E has initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and has evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic. "The proposed application is for obtaining permission for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study) considering the current pandemic and widespread of Covid-19 vaccine in India," Kosaraju had said in the application. According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha logs 20 COVID-19 deaths, 859 fresh cases

      Odisha on Monday reported 859 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 12,78,121, the health department said in its bulletin. Twenty more people, including six in Balasore and four in Jajpur, succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 8,904, the bulletin said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past On Sunday, the state had logged 1,148 cases and 22 deaths.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | New antibody helps block Covid transmission in cells: Study

      Researchers have engineered a novel antibody that can directly interfere with and block the cell-to-cell transmission ability of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibody, FuG1, targets the enzyme furin, which the virus uses for its efficient chain of infections in human cells. The approach, described recently in the journal Microbiology Spectrum, could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants.

      "We developed an approach that interferes with the transmission chain of SARS-CoV-2," said senior author of the study Jogender Tushir-Singh from the University of California (UC), Davis in the US. "The COVID-19 vaccines are a great lifesaver in reducing hospitalisations and severe illness. Yet, we are now learning that they may not be as effective in controlling the transmissibility of the virus," Tushir-Singh said. The researchers noted that engineered FuG1 antibody competitively interferes with the furin function needed for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to become highly transmissible.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi records 586 cases, four deaths; positivity rate at 1.37 per cent 

      Delhi logged 586 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Monday. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,906 and the death toll climbed to 26,076, the latest bulletin showed. The single-day infections reported could be lower owing to the lesser number of tests (42,797) conducted the previous day. Delhi on Sunday reported 804 cases and 12 deaths, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent.

    • February 15, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Kerala records 8,989 fresh COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths 

      Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 10,000 with the state recording 8,989 fresh infections on Monday which raised the total caseload to 64,16,372. Kerala also reported 178 deaths that raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 62,377, according to a government release.Of the deaths, 25 were reported in the last 24 hours, 92 were those that occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 61 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. With 24,757 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,08,837

    • February 15, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Nepal receives 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from UK 

      Nepal on Monday received 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated under the COVAX facility from the British government, a health ministry official said. COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF. A total of 1,312,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in a Qatar Airways flight on Monday morning, the official said.

