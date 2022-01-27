Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt to recommend reopening of schools in DDMA meeting today: Manish Sisodia

January 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per