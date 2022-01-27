MARKET NEWS

January 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt to recommend reopening of schools in DDMA meeting today: Manish Sisodia

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per

cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 163.58 crore.

A total of 4,91,127 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,237 from Maharashtra, 52,141 from Kerala, 38,666 from Karnataka, 37,312 from Tamil Nadu, 25,681 from Delhi, 23,088 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,411 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
  • January 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Austria to end lockdown for Covid unvaccinated 

    Austria on Wednesday announced it was ending a lockdown for those unvaccinated as it prepares to become the first EU country to make Covid-19 jabs mandatory from next week. The government last November ordered those not vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus to stay at home with limited exceptions, such as going to work, as the country battled a surge in cases.

  • January 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh adds 13,618 fresh Covid-19 infections

    Andhra Pradesh logged 13,618 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,687 recoveries and nine deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The daily infection positivity rate hovered around 30 per cent. The latest bulletin said the total active cases climbed to 1,06,318. The gross positive cases now went up to 22,22,573, recoveries to 21,01,685 and deaths 14,570, the bulletin said. Visakhapatnam district reported 1,791, Anantapuramu 1,650, Guntur 1,464, Kurnool 1,409, Prakasam 1,295 and SPS Nellore 1,007 fresh cases. 

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Kerala logs 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Kerala logged 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the caseload to 57,74,857, while the death toll rose to 52,281 with 140 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 55,475 fresh cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

    The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387. The state Health department said 1,03,553 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. There are 4,57,329 people under observation of which 10,938 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a department release said. "Currently, there are 3,00,556 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," the release said.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 7,498 fresh COVID cases, 11,164 recoveries, and 29 deaths

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Pandemic disruption  causes 'learning loss' in Chhattisgarh school kids: Report

    Like other sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent curbs have badly hit the learning ability of schoolchildren in Chhattisgarh, where the percentage of students unable to recognise even alphabet letters in beginner-level classes has doubled in 2021 as compared to 2018, according to a report.

    According to Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 for Chhattisgarh, According to Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 for Chhattisgarh, in the pre-COVID-19 period (2014-2018) basic learning outcomes in the state had been improving, but the pandemic, which hit India in March 2020 and led to school closures, has caused a very serious 'learning loss'. Children's foundational reading and arithmetic levels have dropped substantially between 2018 and 2021, especially in primary classes, it added.

    The report is based on a survey of 45,992 children in the age category of 3-16 years in 33,432 households across 28 districts of Chhattisgarh. The survey, which covered 1,647 schools, was conducted in the pandemic-hit year on special request of the state government, a senior official said.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 14,781 fresh cases, 20,829 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

    Active cases: 1,28,192
    Total recoveries: 9,69,234
    Death toll: 10,323

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt to recommend reopening of schools in DDMA meeting on Thursday: Manish Sisodia 

    The Delhi government will recommend the reopening of schools in the national capital in the DDMA meeting as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Asserting that online education can never replace offline education, Sisodia said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19.

  • January 27, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Assam reports 1,951 fresh cases, 7,365 recoveries, and 21 deaths in past 24 hours

    Active cases stand at 36,063.

  • January 27, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news about the variant from around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

