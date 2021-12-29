MARKET NEWS

December 29, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally rises to 781, Delhi reports maximum cases

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Those who are not jabbed with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be banned from "entering public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local market and other similar places", it said.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Amid emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Punjab government on December 28 issued an order making full vaccination mandatory for entry of people in public places. The order will come into effect from January 15.

Those who are not jabbed with both doses of  a COVID-19 vaccine will be banned from "entering

public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local market and other similar places", it said.

The government, however, has exempted those persons who are not due for a second dose as per the health protocol.

The order, issued by the state's home department, makes no mention of political rallies which are currently underway. Punjab is among the five states where elections are expected to be held early next year.

The order further stated that all government/board/corporation offices located in Chandigarh will "allow only fully vaccinated adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol".

The Punjab government has also directed hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gym,s and other fitness centers to allow the entry of only fully vaccinated adults, including their employees.

The order comes amid the re-imposition of pandemic-related curbs in several states. Night curfews have been imposed by a number of governments including those of Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, Section 144 of CrPC which bars the assembly of five or more persons has been imposed from 9 pm to 6 am. In Delhi, a yellow alert has been declared, which has led to the closure of schools, colleges, and cinema halls, and reduced the timings of non-essential shops.
    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The bed occupancy level is very low in hospitals now. We anticipate that there will a mild rise before it comes down. We are doing 100% contact tracing & are fully prepared for the vaccination for children. Current positivity rate is less than 1%: J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case or death due to the disease on Wednesday, with the virus tally remaining unchanged at 55,334 and the toll at 280, a senior official said here. As many as 55,036 people have recuperated from the infection so far, with the recovery rate standing at 99.46 percent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

    The northeastern state currently has 18 active cases. Capital Complex -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has11 active cases, followed by Namsai district at three, West Kameng at two, and Tawang and Lohit at one each. Altogether 12,04,590 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 246 on Tuesday, Jampa added. According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 14,58,777 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID-19 positivity rate is around 1%, cases increases with arrival of international flights

    COVID-19 positivity rate is around 1% with 496 new cases reported yesterday. The cases have increased with the arrival of international flights. Not a single Omicron patient has required oxygen support so far: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Chennai is showing an increasing trend in the Covid cases, tests have also been doubled. We are looking at focussed localised containment. We need to ensure that the spread gets prevented: J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Music Man' performances

    Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his diagnosis that has forced him to cancel performances of his Broadway show "The Music Man". "I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold, I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose," the actor said in a 30-second video.

    "But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City," he added. "Shortly after Jackman posted his video, the official Instagram page of "The Music Man also announced that all performances would be canceled through Saturday. The Broadway musical will resume on January 2, and Jackman will return to the show on January 6.

    Jackman tested positive after his co-star Sutton Foster came down with the coronavirus last week and was replaced by an understudy. Foster will return on January 2. In the last two weeks in the US, dozens of Broadway shows, including "Hamilton", "The Lion King" and "Aladdin", have been forced to cancel performances as the number of COVID-19 cases surged, despite vaccine mandates for cast, crew and audiences.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records

    Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday Australia needed "a gear change" to manage testing requirements, redefine who qualifies as a close contact and the furlough of virus-exposed workers. He called a snap meeting of the national cabinet on Thursday.

    "We just can’t have everybody just being taken out of circulation because they just happen to be at a particular place at a particular time," Morrison said during a media briefing. Morrison’s proposed rules on close contacts could mean most people do not have to get PCR tests or isolate themselves, cutting long lines at test sites and 72-to-96-hour waits for lab results.

    A growing number of countries, including the United States and Britain, have shortened the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic cases. The proposal on new testing requirements comes as Queensland promised to relax rules for interstate travellers with domestic arrivals needing only a negative rapid antigen test result to gain entry from Jan. 1 rather than the PCR test. Morrison said A$375 million ($271 million) will be used to buy millions of additional rapid antigen test kits. Queensland’s so-called "tourism tests" came under severe criticism from New South Wales after holiday travellers crowded its testing hubs, causing delays in results of several days.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Global cases top 1 million for second day, as WHO urges caution

    Just as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron still poses “very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems across the world, the highly transmissible omicron variant has taken worldwide Covid-19 cases above 1 million for a second straight day. This comes two years after reports of a mysterious pneumonia first emerged in Wuhan, the pandemic shows no signs of slowing. Covid hospitalizations are spiking from New South Wales to New York state, pressuring health systems. Overall, however, omicron appears to be triggering a lower rate of hospitalizations than earlier outbreaks, and a U.K. immunologist said the latest variant is not “the same disease we were seeing a year ago."

    Rapid tests that are widely used to detect infections may miss some cases caused by omicron, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. An outbreak in China’s Xi’an eased after cases hit a record a day earlier, as residents have been asked to stay indoors and driving is banned.  As case numbers have shot up 11 percent globally in the last week, forcing governments from China to Germany and France to find a difficult balance between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep economies and societies open.

    The Netherlands and Switzerland said Omicron had become the dominant strain in their countries, and while some studies suggested it causes milder Covid-19, the World Health Organization urged caution. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

    "Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days." The WHO said early data from Britain, South Africa, and Denmark -- which currently has the world's highest rate of infection per person -- suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared with Delta.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Long queues outside Laxmi Nagar and Akshardham metro stations as Delhi Metro operates with 50% seating capacity and no standing passengers

    Long queues outside Laxmi Nagar and Akshardham metro stations as Delhi Metro operates with 50% seating capacity and no standing passengers
    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

    The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 tally remained at 7,716, while one more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 7,580, he said.

    The archipelago now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are coronavirus free, he said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian & Health Secy J Radhakrishnan inspect Ashok Nagar COVID containment zone. Sanitisation program being conducted in this area.  23,000 tests conducted in Chennai yesterday, to be ramped up in the coming days. Till now, 45 people detected Omicron positive in the State. All these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, says the minister.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally rises to 781, Delhi reports maximum cases

    India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

    With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002 , according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities,the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 62 days now.

    The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. An increase of 1,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002 , according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities,the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 62 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. An increase of 1,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Corbevax, Covovax, Molnupiravir approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Central Drug Authority CDSCO has approved the Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, Biological E’s jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation. The announcement comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax with certain conditions.

    It also had recommended granting restricted emergency use approval to the drug Molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease. In a tweet, the minister said, "Congratulations India. Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: – CORBEVAX vaccine – COVOVAX vaccine – Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in emergency situation".

    With this approval, the number of Covid vaccines which have received emergency use authorisation in the country has increased to eight. Six COVID-19 vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — had already received EUA from the Indian drug regulator earlier.

