Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally rises to 781, Delhi reports maximum cases

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Amid emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Punjab government on December 28 issued an order making full vaccination mandatory for entry of people in public places. The order will come into effect from January 15.

Those who are not jabbed with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be banned from "entering

public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local market and other similar places", it said.

The government, however, has exempted those persons who are not due for a second dose as per the health protocol.

The order, issued by the state's home department, makes no mention of political rallies which are currently underway. Punjab is among the five states where elections are expected to be held early next year.

The order further stated that all government/board/corporation offices located in Chandigarh will "allow only fully vaccinated adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol".

The Punjab government has also directed hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gym,s and other fitness centers to allow the entry of only fully vaccinated adults, including their employees.

The order comes amid the re-imposition of pandemic-related curbs in several states. Night curfews have been imposed by a number of governments including those of Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, Section 144 of CrPC which bars the assembly of five or more persons has been imposed from 9 pm to 6 am. In Delhi, a yellow alert has been declared, which has led to the closure of schools, colleges, and cinema halls, and reduced the timings of non-essential shops.