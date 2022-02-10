MARKET NEWS

    February 10, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Over 171 crore COVID-19 doses administered in India

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | More than 1.60 crore (1,60,95,273) precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 171 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 44 lakh (44,08,918) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. More than 1.60 crore (1,60,95,273) precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers

    and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

    The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. In a landmark achievement, more than 1 crore youngsters between the age group of 15 to 18 years have been successfully administered with both the doses of the vaccine.

    Expressing his pleasure, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that it is a historic feat by young India that over 1 crore youngsters between 15 to 18 years age group have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant.
    • February 10, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | South Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases

      South Korea launched a self-treatment scheme for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms in order to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high on Thursday due to the fast spreading Omicron variant. South Korea has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks to aggressive testing and tracing, social distancing and mask wearing.

      But as the highly infectious but less deadly Omicron variant began spreading, the government this month started to shift its strategy away from testing and tracing and towards self-monitoring, diagnosis and at-home treatment. From Thursday, authorities will only provide care to COVID-19 patients aged 60 and older or with underlying conditions, while others monitor themselves and seek medical help from designated clinics if their conditions worsen.

      Medical kits including an oxygen saturation measurement device, a thermometer and a fever remedy - previously available to all patients who treat themselves at home - would now be distributed only to priority groups. Officials have estimated around 13.5% of new cases would be classified as high risk groups. The government had already scrapped contact tracing and mandatory self isolation reports based on global positioning system technology.

      "The previous scheme is no longer realistic in light of our limited resources, and takes massive social and economic costs compared with our medical needs," health ministry spokesman Son Young-rae told a briefing on Wednesday. "The goal of our new Omicron response system is to minimise serious cases and deaths by focusing on diagnosing and treating high risk groups, and to prevent the saturation and collapse of our medical capacity."

      South Korea's daily number of new cases hit another daily record of 54,122 for Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 1,185,361 among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. But new deaths remain low at 20, bringing the total of 6,943 deaths. The daily count has surged more than two-fold in less than a week, and could reach some 170,000 cases later this month with up to 1 million in home treatment, the KDCA has said. About 96% of South Korean adults have been fully vaccinated and almost 65% received a booster shot.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Possibility of new COVID-19 variants really high, warns WHO

      Describing the new COVID-19 variants as the "wild card", a top World Health Organisation official has warned that the Omicron will not be the last one and the possibility of other new variants is really high. During a question and answer session live streamed on WHO’s social media platforms on Tuesday, the WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron.

      "We know a lot about this virus, but we don’t know everything. And quite frankly, the variants are the wild card. So we are tracking this virus in real time as it mutates as it changesBut this virus has a lot of room to move,” she said. "Omicron is the latest variant of concern. It will not be the last variant of concern that WHO will speak about. The next one, you know, that will come hopefully, it will take some time to get there. But with the level of intensity of spread, the possibility that we will have other variants is really high," she said.

      "So we need to ensure that we again, not only increase vaccination coverage, but we also take measures to reduce the spread," she added. Since the designation of B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern on November 26, 2021, several lineages have been identified. These include Pango lineages BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3, which are all being monitored by WHO under the umbrella of Omicron’.

      "BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 so we expect to see BA.2 increasing in detection around the world," Van Kerkhove said. According to the UN health agency’s weekly epidemiological report, released on Tuesday, the Omicron variant is increasingly dominant – making up nearly 97 per cent of all cases. "The prevalence of the Omicron variant has increased globally and is now detected in almost all countries. However, many of the countries which reported an early rise in the number of cases due to the Omicron variant have now reported a decline in the total number of new cases since the beginning of January 2022," it said.

      Globally, during the week of January 31 to February 6, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 17 per cent as compared to the number reported during the previous week, while the number of new deaths increased by 7 per cent. As of February 6, over 392 million confirmed cases and over 5.7 million deaths have been reported globally.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day

      New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, into a 13th day with protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States, several thousand protesters this week blocked streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars and motorcycles.

      A country of five million people, New Zealand has reported just over 18,000 confirmed cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began. About 94% of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in frontline jobs. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday told the protesters to "move on", saying the protests are not a reflection of what the majority in the country feels. As of 14.45 local time (0145 GMT), about a thousand protesters remained at the site, defying warnings and efforts by the police to clear them.

      "All of us want to actually move on. We are working very hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that," Ardern told reporters after visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Auckland. Ardern acknowledged every New Zealander had the right to protest, but said that should not disrupt others' lives. Removing protesters was an operational matter for police, she said.

      Despite garnering plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years, the strict restrictions now in place have become unpopular, with Ardern's approval ratings taking a hit in recent opinion polls. With borders still closed, tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders face being cut off from families, while tourism businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

      'WANT OUR FREEDOM BACK'

      Speaker Trevor Mallard on Thursday authorised the closure of grounds around the distinctive 'Beehive' parliament building, after which demonstrators quickly confronted police officers, banging drums and screaming insults. Some were seen throwing empty plastic bottles at the police. As the crowd pushed against barriers, police pulled them out and wrestled them to the ground, a Reuters witness said. Dozens were handcuffed and taken away amid cries of "Shame on you!" from the crowd.

      Many protesters, who said they were vaccinated but were against mandating vaccines, were seen holding placards saying "Freedom", "Leave our kids alone" and "Let me work". "We are not going anywhere. We will hold the line and see this through," said one demonstrator who gave his name only as Adam, and said he had come from Palmerston North, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Wellington.

      "We want our freedom back," said another protester, identifying himself as Dave. "Jacinda (Ardern) has turned her back on us. Kiwis are not dumb. We are losing our jobs and our lives due to these mandates and restrictions." Police said those arrested will face trespass and obstruction charges, and will be bailed to appear in court. Authorities have also appealed to the owners or drivers of vehicles blocking streets surrounding parliament grounds to remove them or face enforcement action.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Hong Kong leader "deeply sorry" for long queues amid COVID surge

      Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has said she is "deeply sorry and anxious" about the lengthy wait for residents to get tested or enter isolation facilities after a record number of new coronavirus cases left authorities scrambling. Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that could pose the biggest test yet of its "dynamic zero" policy.

      Writing on her official Facebook page on Wednesday night, Lam said that the government was working hard to enhance capacity and that the fast-spreading infections, hitting places like elderly care homes, were the last thing she wanted to see. "I firmly believe that all people treasure our frontline medical staff, look forward to resuming their normal daily lives, and want to help Hong Kong ride out the pandemic," she said.

      Hong Kong has reported close to 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December, taking its tally to more than 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than other major cities in the world. Authorities have responded with the toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, which are taking an increasing social and economic toll on the city's 7.5 million residents.

      Hong Kong has stuck to the strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible to eliminate the virus. About 200,000 residents and visitors in Discovery Bay, an area that is home to many expatriates, were ordered to test for COVID-19 after the government said it detected coronavirus in sewage samples.

      Large crowds thronged to testing centres across the city, with some residents complaining that they were more likely to get infected while queuing. Typically, thousands of residents are mandated daily to test if they have been to an area where infections are detected. Lam said the city was not able to try to live with the virus, as most of the rest of the world is doing, because more than 50% of the elderly have not been vaccinated. About 80% of the city's residents have had at least one vaccine shot but many elderly people have been hesitant. Two elderly patients in their 70s died from coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week: WHO

      The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17 percent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50 percent drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7 percent, the World Health Organization says. The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant — making up nearly 97 percent of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3 percent were of the delta variant.

      “The prevalence of the omicron variant has increased globally and is now detected in almost all countries,” WHO said. “However, many of the countries which reported an early rise in the number of cases due to the omicron variant have now reported a decline in the total number of new cases since the beginning of January 2022.”

      All told, WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 and under 68,000 new deaths during the week from January 31 to February 6. As with all such tallies, experts say such figures are believed to greatly underestimate the real toll. Case counts fell in each of WHO’s six regions except its eastern Mediterranean zone, which reported a 36 percent jump, notably with increases in Afghanistan, Iran and Jordan.

      In Europe, case counts fell 7 percent — led by declines in places like France and Germany — even as countries in eastern Europe like Azerbaijan, Belarus and Russia posted increases. In the Americas, case counts fell 36 percent, with the United States — still the single most-affected country — reporting 1.87 million new cases, down 50 percent from the previous week.

      WHO cited limited data about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant, while saying estimates showed reduced protection of the first series of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant for severe disease, symptomatic disease and infection. Vaccines were most effective to prevent severe disease from omicron. The agency said booster doses increase estimates of vaccine effectiveness to over 75 percent for all vaccines for which data are available, though the rates declined after three to six months after injection.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?

      Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron? It’s too early to know for sure, but many doctors believe it’s possible to have long-term effects from the omicron variant of the virus. Long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said this week.

      Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

      Omicron began its race around the world late last year. The variant generally causes milder illness than the delta version of the coronavirus, but has still overwhelmed hospitals. Van Kerkhove said she hasn’t seen any research indicating that the portion of COVID-19 survivors who get long COVID will change with the omicron variant.

      Dr. Linda Geng of Stanford University, who co-directs one of the many clinics specializing in long COVID, said that though she can’t say for sure, a new wave of patients is likely. “We have to be very cautious and very careful and prepared,” Geng said. In the meantime, scientists are racing to figure out what’s behind the mysterious condition. Some theories? It may be an autoimmune disorder. Tiny microclots may be causing the disabling symptoms. Or perhaps latent viruses in the body have been reactivated.

      Scientists are also looking at whether vaccines could be part of the answer. A Yale University team is studying the possibility that vaccination might reduce long COVID symptoms. And two other studies offer early evidence that being vaccinated before getting COVID-19 could help prevent the lingering illness or at least reduce its severity.

    • February 10, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID cases surpass 400 million as Omicron grips world

      Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.

      The Omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily. While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day, according to a Reuters analysis. Deaths, which tend to lag cases, have increased by 70 percent in the last five weeks based on the seven-day average.

      While preliminary evidence from several countries have shown that Omicron is milder than previous variants, a large volume of cases can potentially overburden healthcare systems globally. It took over a month for COVID cases to reach 400 million from 300 million, compared to five months for the cases to reach 300 million from 200 million, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has killed over 6 million people worldwide.

      The top five countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average - United States, France, Germany, Russia, and Brazil – account for roughly 37 percent of all new cases reported worldwide, according to Reuters analysis.

    • February 10, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US plans to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under 5 years in February

      The U.S. government is planning to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 5 as soon as Feb. 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.

      The drugmakers said they submitted data supporting authorization at the request of the FDA in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group.
      Outside advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 to discuss whether to recommend the regulator to authorize the vaccine. The roll out of the vaccine for children under the age of 5, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, is set to begin less than a week after the meeting.

      According to the CDC document, the U.S. government is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to states and other entities before the end of February, should the FDA authorize their use. There are about 18 million children aged between 6 months to 4 years in the United States, and there will be additional supply beyond the first 10 million doses, the CDC said.

      The first roll out, which begins on Feb. 21, will prioritize areas where children are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease. Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation. Young children will receive a lower dose of the vaccine, if it is authorized. Pfizer/BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose of the vaccine in the age group, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older.

    • February 10, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on virus from around the world

