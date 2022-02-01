Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Over 166.59 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt
Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have
been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data. In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,65,47,420 first doses and 3,35,552 second doses have been administered. Also, 1,24,29,876 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been given so far.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Meghalaya reports 210 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths
Meghalaya on Monday recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases, 152 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 91,094, a health department official said. The North-eastern state's coronavirus death toll increased to 1,526 as four more patients died of the infection. Health Services director Dr Aman War said the state now has 2,313 active cases. East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 124, followed by 32 in West Garo Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills and 12 in Ri Bhoi. Other districts reported new cases below 10.
War said 87,255 people have been cured of the disease so far, following Monday's 246 recoveries. The state has conducted more than 13.22 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date. Till Sunday, 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, War said.
February 01, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Congressional Black Caucus applauds India for its global efforts to address COVID-19 crisis
The Congressional Black Caucus applauded India for its global efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis as well as sharing over 8 million vaccines with at least 38 countries. I laud your government’s efforts as it has selflessly shared over 8 million vaccines with at least 38 countries, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, chair of the influential Congressional Black Caucus, said in a letter to India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
India, she wrote, has delivered vaccines to African nations of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Uganda, Malawi, Senegal, Rwanda, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Namibia, Mauritius, and Seychelles. In addition, your relief to the Maldives, Oman, Bahrain, Barbados, Commonwealth of Dominica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and Grenadine, Jamaica, Suriname, Guyana, Bahamas, Belize, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Mongolia, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, has been a tremendous relief to these nations, Beatty said.
Thanking India for its global leadership role, the official in her letter dated January 19, said on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), she was expressing appreciation for India’s global efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill and around the world, people continue to struggle even as governments have initiated recovery measures to rekindle economic activity and return to normalcy, the letter read.
The resumption of the global economic activity will be essential to mitigate the pernicious effects of the pandemic, especially on the underprivileged and impoverished populations around the world. The path to recovery depends on the ability of the governments to vaccinate their populations, and on the global collective to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccines, she said.
It is also commendable that during the recent QUAD Leadership Summit, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan pledged to work together on a vaccine initiative in the Indo-Pacific region, Beatty said. The Congresswoman added that the recent expansion of Indian company, Biological E’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and finalisation of a US government financing arrangement formalising USD 50 million to expand the company’s capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines, underscores the significance of the unique global collaboration.
And just last month, Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine announced that CORBEVAX, a protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine, the technology of which was created and engineered at its Center for Vaccine Development (CVD), had received Emergency Use Authorization approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to launch in India with other underserved countries to follow, she said in the letter. The Congressional Black Caucus, one of the largest voting blocks including several senators, has emerged as one of the key players in the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris was also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
February 01, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February: Report
Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request on Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported. Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.
The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data. Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April.
February 01, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Odisha govt allows one-week leave for COVID-19-infected employees
Government employees in Odisha, who test positive for COVID-19, can take leave for a week, an official notification said on Monday. The duration can be extended on production of a medical certificate, it said. In the present situation of third Covid wave, it has been decided that seven days' leave is to be allowed in case any employee contracts the COVID-19 infection. This directive will come into force with immediate effect, the notification said. Earlier, government employees testing positive for the virus were allowed 14 days’ leave.
February 01, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
February 01, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.
Nearly 75 million people have already received Moderna's two-dose vaccine in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
Moderna's vaccine is cleared for use in more than 70 countries, including Canada and the European Union. In June 2021, the company asked for its vaccine to be authorized for use in 12- to 17-year-olds, but the FDA has yet to respond. Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis, particularly among young men.
Some studies have suggested that Moderna's vaccine is more likely to cause the side effect than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. In October, Moderna said the FDA was evaluating the risk of myocarditis after vaccination and that the review was delaying authorization of its vaccine in adolescents.
February 01, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
February 01, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Online education to continue for students of classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till February 5
The Gujarat government on Monday said that online lectures for the students of classes 1 to 9 will continue till February 5 considering the current COVID-19 scenario. The decision to continue online education in schools for classes 1 to 9 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a meeting of the core committee held in Gandhinagar, an official release said.
The decision to continue online classes for students of grades 1 to 9 till February 5 has been taken in the larger interest of the students and their health, the government said. Following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had on January 7 decided against allowing in-person classes at schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31.
A fresh decision about offline education will be taken on February 5, the release added Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, as per the state health department.
February 01, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Assam schools likely to open from February 15: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is planning to reopen schools from February 15 and announce relaxations in curfew timings within the next few days. The Assam government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, and the number of daily cases was hovering around 2,000, he said on the sidelines of a function at Dhemaji.
We are waiting for the single-day cases to come down to 1,000, and that will probably take another two to three days, following which the curfew timings, currently from 10 pm, will be relaxed to the earlier time of 11 pm, the CM said. Physical classes in schools up to Class 8 were suspended from January 25 following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Most likely, the schools might reopen from February 15, Sarma said.
He said that nearly nine lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far, but it will be easier to inoculate children if schools are open. At present, for Class 9 and above, physical classes are allowed on alternate days in all districts. We are progressing in the right direction (on the overall vaccination exercise), and expect to complete administering both doses to the beneficiaries by February 28, Sarma said. Assam has so far administered 4,12,85,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, comprising 2,31,57,241 first shots, 1,79,73,654 second doses and 1,54,837 precautionary jabs.
February 01, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Over 166.59 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 166.59 crore with over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.
Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data. In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,65,47,420 first doses and 3,35,552 second doses have been administered. Also, 1,24,29,876 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been given so far.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
February 01, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Centre extends work from home for 50% staffers below level of Under Secretary till February 15
The Centre extended work from home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary till February 15, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices. The Personnel Ministry had on January 3 issued an order allowing work from home 50 per cent of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31, because of the rise in Covid cases.
In an order issued on Monday extending the arrangements till February 15, it said Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing — 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm — to avoid overcrowding in offices. "Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned," it had said.
All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly, the order stated. Personnel Ministry also extended the suspension of biometric attendance for the employees till February 15. It had earlier this month suspended the marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.
February 01, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on virus from around the world.