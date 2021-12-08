MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 08, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17 in Mumbai

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Till Monday, 16 travellers arriving from at-risk countries and their nine close contacts had tested positive to COVID-19.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The number of COVID-19 positive air travellers who have returned to Mumbai from 'at-risk' countries climbed to 17 on Tuesday with the addition of one more patient to the list, the city civic body said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said these 17 foreign returnees to the city - 13 males and four females - have tested positive for
COVID-19 and have been hospitalized. In a statement, the civic body said so far nine close contacts of these patients - five women and four men - have also tested positive for coronavirus. One more returnee was added to the list on Tuesday, taking the tally to 17, the BMC said. All coronavirus positive air travellers have been admitted to hospitals and their swab samples sent for genome sequencing to find out if they are infected with the new Omicron variant of the virus, the release said. Genomic sequencing is a process to decode genes in SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, to help scientists find which variant might be present in swab samples. On Monday, a 37-year-old man who returned to Mumbai from South Africa on November 25 and his 36-year-old close contact, a woman who landed at the city airport from the US the same date, were found infected with the Omicron strain. They were the first two cases of the new variant detected in Mumbai. Maharashtra has so far reported 10 cases of the new variant. However, no new infection of Omicron came to light in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. The BMC has been carrying out COVID-19 tests on international travellers who are arriving at the Mumbai airport from at-risk countries to check if any of them is infected with Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. Passengers arriving from these nations, where Omicron cases have been detected, have to follow additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures. Countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and Israel have been placed in the at risk category, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry's guidelines that came into force from December 1 following the emergence of Omicron, all passengers coming from at-risk countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test and 2 per cent of travellers arriving from other nations would have to take the test on a random basis.
  • December 08, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalities

    With 8,439 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India’s infection tally rose to 3,46,56,822 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases declined to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,73,952, with 195 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 for 164 consecutive days now. The active cases count has declined to 93,733, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

    A decrease of 1,281 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 65 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent.

  • December 08, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Uganda registers first 7 cases of Omicron, says official

    Uganda has its first seven cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health official confirmed Tuesday. The director of clinical services, Charles Olaro, said the variant was detected in travelers from South Africa and Nigeria who arrived in Uganda on Nov. 29. "We have already notified them about their status and they are already in isolation," he said.

    Olaro said the first tests done on the travelers after arrival at Entebbe International Airport showed they were positive for the coronavirus and further testing confirmed the new variant. "We used the genomic sequence tests which normally take five to eight days to give the results," he said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Amid Omicron concern, WHO advises against use of survivors' plasma to treat COVID

    Experts at the World Health Organization recommended Tuesday against using blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for patients with the illness, saying evidence has not shown the costly, time-consuming transfusions to be effective in preventing severe illness or death.

    The guidance against the use of convalescent plasma, a component of blood that is rich in antibodies, was published in the British Medical Journal based on results from 16 trials involving more than 16,000 patients with varying degrees of coronavirus infection, WHO said.

    Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer, the U.N. health agency said in announcing the recommendation of an international group of experts on guideline development.

    As such, the WHO makes a strong recommendation against the use of convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe illness, and a recommendation against its use in patients with severe and critical illness, except in the context of a randomized controlled trial, WHO said.

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Britain reports 101 more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

    Britain has found a further 101 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437, Reuters reported on December 7.

  • December 08, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Maharashtra records 669 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths; no new Omicron infection

    Maharashtra recorded 669 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours but no new infection of the Omicron variant came to light, the state health department said on Tuesday. The state also reported 19 deaths related to COVID-19 and the case fatality rate stood at 2.12 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | SII may cut Covishield's monthly production by half amid demand slump

    With not enough orders for Covishield from the central government, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company is looking at slashing monthly production of vaccines by at least 50 per cent. SII has written to the government to seek clarity on its requirement, if any, for normal two doses for eligible people in the country and also on booster doses.

    “I am actually in a dilemma that I never imagined… we are producing 250 million doses a month but the good news is that India has covered up a large part of its population and we would have completed all our orders to the Ministry of Health in a week’s time,” Poonawalla said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. On his future production strategy, the SII CEO said that as there was “no other orders in hand so I am going to reduce the production by at least 50 per cent to begin with…on a monthly basis until the orders again pick up either in India or the world”.

    Pointing out that the export of Covishield is also slow currently, he said the export orders would pick up in the next quarter. “Over the eight months when we could not export, other countries managed vaccine supplies from donations from the US and elsewhere and we have lost a lot of market share,” he said, however, added that he is now going to try to claw the demand back in the first quarter of next year.

  • December 08, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17 in Mumbai

    The number of COVID-19 positive air travellers who have returned to Mumbai from 'at-risk' countries climbed to 17 on Tuesday with the addition of one more patient to the list, the city civic body said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said these 17 foreign returnees to the city - 13 males and four females - have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized. In a statement, the civic body said so far nine close contacts of these patients - five women and four men - have also tested positive for coronavirus. 

  • December 08, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Omicron more transmissible than Delta: UK PM to ministers

    Early signs indicate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible than the Delta variant currently dominant in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

    Johnson's official Number 10 Downing Street spokesperson told reporters in an account of the Cabinet meeting that Johnson reiterated it was still too early to draw conclusions on the wider impact of the new variant, which would depend on whether it causes severe illness. Johnson's comments come as the UK recorded 101 more Omicron cases on Tuesday, taking the total for the variant first detected in South Africa up to 437.

    The Prime Minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but early indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, British drugmaker GSK announced that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with US partner Vir Biotechnology, which was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this month, is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant. 

  • December 08, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to 'Omicron' virus live blog, we will update you with all the latest news and updates related to this new variant.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.