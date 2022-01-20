MARKET NEWS

January 20, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

January 20, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 43,697 new COVID-19 cases, including 214 Omicron infections; 49 die

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood

at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.

The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been an 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.

The active cases comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 44,952 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 20, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Momentum in India's favour, need to prevail over COVID-19: Deloitte CEO on economic development

    India needs to continue creating an environment of being an attractive destination for foreign investment and also ensure its fight against Covid is successful, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said while stressing the momentum is in the country's favour. He said India will be the fastest-growing large economy in the world in 2022, registering a growth of somewhere between eight and nine per cent. ''This is going to be India's century,'' Renjen told PTI in an interview.

    Stressing on the urgency of prevailing over the coronavirus, he said the pandemic is an ''overhang in terms of economic development''. ''The first thing that we need to do is make sure that we prevail over this virus... While doing that, we need to keep the momentum going in terms of the way the government is focused on making sure India is a very attractive environment for foreign direct investment and also for various industries,'' the Deloitte CEO said.

    ''I really believe that the momentum is in India's favour and we do need to execute it,'' said Renjen who has taken a lead in organizing American companies in helping India fight COVID-19. Maintaining that the omicron variant of coronavirus will certainly have an impact on everybody, he said that it will impact supply chains, the global economy, including India.

    ''But I believe India will lead others in terms of growth of large economies. I expect that in the next 10 years, India will be a USD 6 trillion to USD 7 trillion economy -- number three in terms of size,'' Renjen said. ''I think all the steps that the (Indian) government is taking around vaccination is very impressive... we must prevail on the virus.'' Observing that there is a reimagining of the supply chain, he said India has an opportunity to add about a trillion dollars to the relocation of supply chains -- ranging from pharmaceuticals to food processing, technology and manufacturing -- to India.

    ''Making sure that reality, as well as perception, is there that India is a very attractive location not only because of the domestic market but also because it is a great place for servicing the rest of the world,'' Renjen said. Responding to a question, he said, ''There are some fundamental things like the demographic dividend and the capability that India has. I think some government policies have been really positive in terms of focusing on things that make ease of doing business better in India.''

    ''We carried out a survey a few months ago on foreign direct investment. India is one of the primary destinations for FDI. But, there still needs to be work done.'' ''There is a perception gap particularly in some Asian countries like Singapore and Japan in terms of what is happening on the ground and what they perceive in terms of ease of doing business. That perception gap needs to be addressed. But India, because of the population size, the opportunity, both in the domestic market as well as a hub for the rest of the world, is a very attractive destination,'' Renjen said.

  • January 20, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Expert panel recommends regular market authorisation for Covishield, Covaxin

    Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use nod last year, were on January 19 recommended for regular market authorisation by a government expert panel. The recommendation was made by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), whose views are factored-in by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) before taking the final decision.

    "SEC of CDSCO has recommended for upgrade of Covishield and Covaxin status from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions in adult population. DCGI will evaluate the recommendations and give its decision," CDSCO said. The SEC recommendation comes a year after Covishield and Covaxin were granted permission for restricted use. They were cleared for emergency use by the DCGI on January 3, 2021.

  • January 20, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing COVID treatment

    Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. 

    Read full report.

  • January 20, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 43,697 new COVID-19 cases, including 214 Omicron infections; 49 die

    Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 new Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said. A total of 46,591 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 69,15,407.

    The COVID-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 94.4 per cent, it said. Currently, there are 23,93,704 people in home quarantine and 3,200 people in institutional quarantine. On Tuesday, the state had reported 39,207 coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities. However, not a single case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was recorded that day.

  • January 20, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.

