Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | SEC recommends regular market authorisation for Covishield, Covaxin

Moneycontrol News
Jun 04, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.

The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been an 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.

The active cases comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 44,952 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

January 19, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

January 19, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing COVID treatment

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Read full report.

January 19, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 13,785 new Covid cases, positivity rate 23.8%

Delhi on January 19 reported 13,785 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 18 percent higher as compared to 12,527 cases reported a day earlier. The positivity rate rose to 23.8 percent as compared to 22 percent on January 18. The tally of active infections has dropped to75,282. In the past 24 hours, 16,580 recoveries and 35 deaths were recorded.

January 19, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal logs 11,447 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday registered 11,447 new Covid-19 cases, 1,017 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,28,261, the health department said in a bulletin. Thirty-eight more people also died due to the disease, with Kolkata accounting for the most of them at 14, taking the death toll to 20,193. (PTI)

January 19, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Covid spike: five schools, college closed in Mangaluru

The education department has ordered temporary suspension of classes in five schools and a college in Mangaluru city due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the campuses, news agency PTI reported.A department communique here said the classes in the six institutions will be suspended for a week due to increase in Covid-19 cases.

January 19, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Per-day COVID-19 count nears 4,000-mark in poll-bound Goa

The per-day COVID-19 count has neared the 4,000-mark in Goa, as the poll-bound state reported3,936 new infections on January 19. A total of 3,119 recoveries and seven deaths were also reported during the same period.

January 19, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 30% individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity against COVID-19 after 6 months: Study

As much as 30 percent individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity after six months, according to a study conducted by AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation on Vaccine Immunity. The study was conducted on 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a press release from AIG Hospitals said.

"Our study results were at par with other global studies where we found that almost 30 per cent individuals had antibody levels below protective immunity level of 100 AU/ml after six months. These individuals were majorly above 40 years with co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes. Out of the total, 6 per cent did not develop any immune protection at all," Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said. The results clearly indicated that with age, immunity waning is directly proportional which means that younger people have more sustained antibody levels than the elderly population. (PTI)

January 19, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Coronvirus LIVE Updates | Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, hospitalised

Former Punjab chief ministerParkashSinghBadalon Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The 94-year-oldShiromaniAkaliDalpatriarch has been admitted toDayanandMedical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

DMCHMedical Superintendent DrSandeepSharma saidBadaltested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma added. (PTI)