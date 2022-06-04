Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | SEC recommends regular market authorisation for Covishield, Covaxin

Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights | With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.
The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been an 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.
The active cases comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 44,952 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing COVID treatment
Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Read full report.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 13,785 new Covid cases, positivity rate 23.8%
Delhi on January 19 reported 13,785 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 18 percent higher as compared to 12,527 cases reported a day earlier. The positivity rate rose to 23.8 percent as compared to 22 percent on January 18. The tally of active infections has dropped to75,282. In the past 24 hours, 16,580 recoveries and 35 deaths were recorded.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal logs 11,447 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths
West Bengal on Wednesday registered 11,447 new Covid-19 cases, 1,017 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,28,261, the health department said in a bulletin. Thirty-eight more people also died due to the disease, with Kolkata accounting for the most of them at 14, taking the death toll to 20,193. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Covid spike: five schools, college closed in Mangaluru
The education department has ordered temporary suspension of classes in five schools and a college in Mangaluru city due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the campuses, news agency PTI reported.A department communique here said the classes in the six institutions will be suspended for a week due to increase in Covid-19 cases.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Per-day COVID-19 count nears 4,000-mark in poll-bound Goa
The per-day COVID-19 count has neared the 4,000-mark in Goa, as the poll-bound state reported3,936 new infections on January 19. A total of 3,119 recoveries and seven deaths were also reported during the same period.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 30% individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity against COVID-19 after 6 months: Study
As much as 30 percent individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity after six months, according to a study conducted by AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation on Vaccine Immunity. The study was conducted on 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a press release from AIG Hospitals said.
"Our study results were at par with other global studies where we found that almost 30 per cent individuals had antibody levels below protective immunity level of 100 AU/ml after six months. These individuals were majorly above 40 years with co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes. Out of the total, 6 per cent did not develop any immune protection at all," Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said. The results clearly indicated that with age, immunity waning is directly proportional which means that younger people have more sustained antibody levels than the elderly population. (PTI)
Coronvirus LIVE Updates | Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, hospitalised
Former Punjab chief ministerParkashSinghBadalon Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The 94-year-oldShiromaniAkaliDalpatriarch has been admitted toDayanandMedical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.
DMCHMedical Superintendent DrSandeepSharma saidBadaltested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma added. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | First Covid vaccine dose given to 95% people, second dose to 62%: UP CM
The first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to over 95 per cent of the targeted population in Uttar Pradesh while the second dose administered to around 62 per cent, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. In the 15-17 years age group, 62.83 lakh vaccine doses have been provided out of the target 1.40 crore doses, Adityanath told a press conference in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar district. (PTI)
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's third COVID-19 wave likely to peak on January 23, daily cases to stay below 4 lakh: IIT Kanpur scientist
The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak on January 23 with daily cases likely to remain below the four lakh mark, according to a scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have already reached their peak in case numbers in the past seven days, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor at IIT Kanpur and one of the researchers associated with the Sutra Covid model.
The Sutra model has been used to track and predict Covid case numbers in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Agrawal, COVID-19 cases will peak in Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat, and Haryana this week, while states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu may peak next week. The daily peak cases are projected to peak on January 23 in India and stay below the four lakh mark. Metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have already peaked, Agrawal told PTI.
Trajectory with data up to 11th indicates the peak on 23th Jan with nearly 7.2 lakh cases per day. The actual trajectory is already deviating significantly, and the actual peak is unlikely to cross 4 lakh cases/day, Agrawal tweeted on Tuesday. Agrawal had earlier predicted that the COVID-19 third wave will peak by January end. Across the country, the trajectories are changing significantly. I speculated earlier that it is due to ICMR guidelines for a changed testing strategy. However, at many places, these guidelines are not yet implemented and still, the trajectory has changed! he said.
According to a new government advisory, individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel and contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, In his view, there are two plausible reasons for the change in the Omicron-led case trajectory in India. There are two groups in the population, one with less immunity against Omicron and the other with more. The mutant first spread in the first group causing a sharp rise. Now the first group is exhausted and so the spread is slower, he explained.
Agrawal noted that there was a lot of concern when the Omicron variant started spreading in November last year. However, he said, in the last week or so, people almost everywhere have concluded that the variant causes only mild infection and have decided to handle it with standard remedies instead of getting tested. Previously, a study conducted by a different research team at the institute showed that the third wave of the pandemic in India might peak by February 3.
That study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on December 23, studied the trend of the Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases in other countries and predicted that India too will witness a similar trajectory. India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new COVID-19 infections and 441 fatalities, pushing the country’s tally of cases to 3,79,01,241, and death toll to 4,87,202, according to official figures.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Both Omicron & Delta variants causing surge in COVID-19 cases: Kerala health minister
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday cautioned people against the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state during the third wave and said both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus are contributing to the ongoing unprecedented surge in daily cases. Though its severity is lesser, Omicron variant has the potential to spread the disease 5-6 times more than the Delta variant and so it should not be taken lightly.
Every single person should adhere to COVID protocol strictly to keep the pandemic under control, she told reporters here. George also warned of stringent action against those unleashing false propaganda regarding the pandemic and vaccination through social media platforms. Stating that a section of people are spreading lies like Omicron is a "natural vaccine" and so it was not dangerous to contract the infection, she said such campaigns were baseless.
Whatever be the variant, the basic characteristics of the novel coronavirus were the same and people should take extra care to keep the disease at bay, the minister said. "Delta (variant) was the reason for more cases during the second wave. The third wave happened before it was completely over. Now, both Delta and Omicron are contributing to the surge in COVID cases," George said.
Making it clear that the infectivity was very high these days, she said compared to the second wave, five percent more cases were expected during the third wave. Stressing the need to follow health protocols without any fail in the present circumstance, the minister said vaccination was a defence against the infection, so everyone should take the jab at the earliest.
Officials should take special precaution to avoid cluster formations in their respective institutions. Urging people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits, she said aged people and those having co-morbidities should take more care. Rubbishing news reports stating that there was scarcity of essential medicines in the state, she said the health department was fully prepared to tackle the situation and the slight rush witnessed by hospitals of late was natural.
There are 2,293 ventilator beds in government hospitals and 2,432 in private hospitals, she added. There are 3,107 ICU beds in government hospitals across the state while 7,468 are there in private sector health facilities. The minister also urged the support of everyone, cutting across political lines and other differences, to deal with the situation and contain the disease effectively.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, traders body to observe voluntary weekend lockdown in Jammu
A traders body, dealing with essential supplies, on Wednesday announced its decision to observe weekend lockdown here to support the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. On January 15, the Union Territory administration imposed ''complete restriction on non-essential movement'' during weekends amid a surge in Covid cases.
In the highest single-day spike this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 4,651 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,66,851 while three deaths pushed the death toll linked to the pandemic to 4,575. "We are dealing with essential supplies and hence do not come under the purview of the lockdown announced by the administration. However, given the situation in view of the rising covid-19 cases, our advisory committee met and decided to observe the weekend lockdown voluntarily to support the efforts of the administration to contain the spread of the disease," President Traders Federation, WareHouse Nehru Market, Deepak Gupta told reporters here. However, he said the federation would ensure regular supplies while working for five days from Monday to Friday. "We have taken this decision in the best interest of public safety. We will make it sure that the supply chain is not affected," Gupta said.
He said like in the past two waves of COVID-19, the federation has activated the three war rooms for supply of oxygen, ration and medicines and anyone in need of the these items should contact the concerned for the same.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID-19 situation under control in Mumbai, no reason to panic: BMC to Bombay HC
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that the current COVID-19 situation in the city and its adjoining regions was "under control" and there was no reason for citizens to panic. Senior counsel Anil Sakhre told the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik that Mumbai was witnessing a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases in the current third wave of the pandemic.
As per the data available till January 15, there were 84,352 active cases in the city, of which 7 per cent patients needed hospitalisation, 3 per cent needed oxygen support and 0.7 per cent required ventilator support, Sakhre told HC. The counsel submitted a detailed note on behalf of the civic body with details of active cases, oxygen supply, stock of medicines, hospital beds available etc.
"We have adequate oxygen supply; hospital beds are available. There is no reason for any panic," Sakhre said. The bench then asked if the civic body was saying that the situation in Mumbai was totally under control? To which, the senior counsel replied in the affirmative. "Yes, everything is in control now. Cases are coming down. The number of positive cases had peaked to 20,000 around January 6 to January 9. But on January 15, the cases had come down to 10,000 and for the last three days, they have come down to 7,000," Sakhre said.
The civic body made the submissions while the court was hearing a public interest litigation on several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the management of the state’s resources for controlling the same. The petitioner’s counsel Atharva Dandekar told the court that while the BMC seemed to have risen to the occasion and was doing a fine job at managing the infections in the city, the state government must also submit details of positive cases, resources available etc., for the entire state. The bench agreed with Dandekar’s submission and directed that the state must submit these details by January 25. The High Court also directed the civic body to update its note and submit the same by January 25.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Betting Omicron has peaked, British PM Johnson set to lift COVID rules
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to end most COVID-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England as he looks to live with the virus and fully reopen the economy after an apparent peak in cases. Britain was the first country to limit international travel over the Omicron variant, raising alarm bells about its mutations, and in December introduced work at home advice, more mask-wearing and vaccine passes to slow its spread.
But while cases soared to record highs, hospitalisations and deaths have not risen by the same extent, in part due to Britain's booster rollout and the variant's lesser severity. Health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday Britain had likely reached the peak in both cases and hospitalisations, with the so-called Plan B measures due to expire in a week.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to substantially reduce measures next week," Javid said in parliament. Johnson will address parliament on Wednesday on next steps for Plan B and hopes to reset his agenda following furore over the lockdown gatherings at his office, which has some in his party plotting to remove him.
Johnson admitted he attended a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence in May 2020 while social mixing was banned. The lifting of Plan B measures, along with Johnson's navigation of Omicron without resorting to stringent lockdown, could help him appease vocal opponents of restrictions in his own party amid the party unrest.
"Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced," a government spokesperson said. "The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall." Johnson has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic overall, and Britain has reported 152,513 deaths, the seventh highest total globally.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 'Billions need to be vaccinated at a faster rate for Covid pandemic to end', says Adar Poonawalla
In order to reach the end of the pandemic, billions of people need to be vaccinated at a faster pace, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (SII), said on Tuesday. “The Covid vaccine supply is no longer a constraint… and we are in a much better place than last year to meet the demands,” Poonawalla added.
He also called for establishment of a clear standard for vaccine trials and harmonised framework for vaccine approval and distribution. Poonawalla was a panelist at a session on ‘Meeting the Challenge of Vaccine Equity’ organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.
He also made a strong case for setting up a centralised regulatory body for vaccine certificates to make travel and movement convenient. Poonawalla admitted that his SII, which is manufacturing Covishield, had to curtail production last year but “in the first quarter or so, the vaccine maker could supply over a billion doses through Covax to the African continent”.
Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO health emergencies programme, said that vaccines had a crucial role to play. “There is no way to end this pandemic without vaccines,” he said. The panelists said rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines was a scientific achievement even as they agreed that failure to ensure universal global distribution risks not only bad health outcomes but also economic upheaval and geopolitical tensions.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha starts trial run of 'OmiSure' kits for detection of Omicron variant
The Odisha government has received 30,000 'OmiSure' RT-PCR test kits for early detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a senior health department official said. Odisha’s Director of Health Services Bijay Mohapatra said: "The trial run of the Omisure kits are in progress. It will be first used for internal study and the kits will then be dispatched to districts reporting a higher number of cases," he said.
Official sources said the state has received 30,000 'OmiSure' kits in the first phase out of its order of 5 lakh such kits. He said the kits will first be used in four cities – Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. Odisha was the first state in the country to place an order for 'Omisure' kits after Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd (TATA MD) in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) developed it, the official said.
The 'OmiSure' kits can detect the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 in nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal specimens during the RT-PCR tests. Odisha has so far detected 202 Omicron cases after the detection of the first two cases on December 21. The kits will be used in districts recording high positivity rates in the state. According to January 18 data, Sundargarh had recorded the highest test positivity rate of 36.1 per cent, followed by Khurda at 31.1 per cent.
Twenty-five districts are in the red zone with TPR above 7.5 per cent. In terms of active cases, Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Balasore were in the red zone with 29,745, 10,554, 5,934, 3,498, 3,227 cases respectively till January 19. In terms of active cases, Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Balasore were in the red zone with 29,745, 10,554, 5,934, 3,498, 3,227 cases respectively till January 19. The state on Wednesday reported 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally surging to 11,67,094.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Will monitor COVID-19 situation for 2-3 days before reviewing curbs: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital. He said the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.
"The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days,” the minister said on reviewing the curbs in the city. Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.
Responding to a question about low rate of testing in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a COVID test and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre. "They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing,” he said. Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, he added.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Germany surpasses 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time
Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a fresh single-day record as the health minister said the peak had not been reached and compulsory vaccination should be introduced by May. Germany’s tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 8,186,850, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said. The death toll also rose by 239 on Wednesday to reach 116,081.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the wave to peak in a few weeks as the highly infectious Omicron variant brought Germany’s seven-day incidence rate to 584.4 cases per 100,000 people. "I think we will reach the peak of the wave in mid-February, and then the number of cases could fall again, but we haven’t reached the peak yet," Lauterbach told RTL broadcaster late on Tuesday.
Lauterbach said he believed that the current number of unreported cases could be around two times bigger than the known figures. He said compulsory vaccination should be introduced quickly, in April or May, to avoid another wave of infections with possible new variants in autumn.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | DGCA extends the suspension of international commercial passenger airlines to and from the country till February 28
The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 19 has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights to and from the country till February 28. In a circular, the DGCA stated: “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.”
“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,” the notification said. Also, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected.
India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.
The agreements allow both-way air travel under some terms and conditions. In November 2021, the government had also planned to resume scheduled international flight operations from December 15, however, the emergence of Omicron threw a spanner in the plan and the government withdrew the decision to resume scheduled international flights.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Six COVID-19 passengers stopped from boarding Dubai flight at Indore airport
Six passengers, including three women, were not allowed to board Air India's Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport on Wednesday after they were found infected with coronavirus, a health official said.
"As per protocol, every passenger boarding the weekly Indore-Dubai flight has to undergo a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport. On Wednesday, 67 passengers were tested and the results of six passengers came out positive," Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer of the Madhya Pradesh health department, told PTI.
She said that two of the six infected passengers are from Bhopal and four from Indore. Of the six, five passengers had received both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines while a woman passenger is inoculated with four jabs of two different vaccines, Kourav said.
All six passengers are asymptomatic. They were sent back to their homes with advice to isolate themselves.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai recovers from COVID, says decision on relaxing curbs likely on January 21
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will re-examine the COVID-19 curbs that are in place, and will take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on January 21. The Chief Minister, who had tested positive for COVID on January 10, today resumed his day-to-day work from office, after recovery.
"On Friday, I will hold a meeting with experts, and will re-examine the curbs that have been enforced," he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The COVID numbers are increasing, but it has not put a load on hospitals with very less admissions, attention should be given to OPD (Outpatient Department), with all this, let’s see what experts have to say."
Asked whether the weekend curfew will be withdrawn, the CM maintained that all those things will be decided after consulting the experts and going through their report. He said based on the trends in different countries and states, experts have estimated that the cases may peak in the state by January end and February first week.
To a question, why discussion on relaxing curbs when the cases are expected to peak, he said, ”the general feeling that it (infection) is like a flu, and not much hospitalization is taking place, so day-to-day activities can be allowed by following COVID rules. Experts are examining it, they will place things before us on Friday. Following which we will make a decision.
"With surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January". Bommai, who was infected by COVID and was in home quarantine, from where he was virtually performing official duties and held meetings, today said he has recovered.
"….my quarantine is over and the test has also been done, it has come negative. So from today I have decided to take part in day-to-day work from the office," he said. Noting that he had held a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of various districts on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said clear instructions have been given to district administrations to increase vaccination where the coverage is low, whether it is first or second dose, or precaution dose.
"Directions have been given to administer precaution dose among health and frontline workers at a fast pace," he said. With 94 per cent of cases in home isolation now, the health department has been asked to monitor it, by maintaining constant contact with those infected, doing triaging and providing them with medical kits, Bommai said. In rural areas, it has been decided to restart the 'Vaidyara Nade Hallliyakade' programme to make doctors and ANMs visit homes.
To a query on COVID rules violation by ruling BJP leaders, he said orders have been issued to take necessary legal action against violators, irrespective of who they are or their party affiliation. "I have already given clear orders, yesterday the Chief Secretary has issued written orders. If anyone violated COVID rules or curbs, action should be taken against them in accordance with law and cases should be registered. There is no question of differentiating based on which organisation or party one belongs to," he said. Bommai did not wish to make any public comments to a question on the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. According to BJP sources it is likely, only after assembly elections in five states.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Opposition leader and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami demands "closure of government-run TASMAC liquor shops till COVID-19 situation in the State come under control".
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | SC pulls up States on disbursal of COVID-19 death claims, summons AP, Bihar chief secretary at 2 pm
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for failing to disburse claims to the next of kin of COVID-19 victims, and issued a show cause notice to the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary as to why contempt action be not initiated against him. The top court asked the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar government to remain present virtually at 2 PM and explain why the disbursals of ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 for COVID-19 death are less in their states.
A bench of Justices MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna said that it will pass orders at 2 PM and asked the state legal service authorities to reach to the families who have lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19 to facilitate registration and disbursal of claims like it was done during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. The top court said that it rejects the COVID-19 death toll given by Bihar, and said that these are not actual figures but government figures.
We are not going to believe that only 12,000 people died in the state of Bihar due to Covid. We want your chief secretary to be here virtually at 2 PM, the bench told the counsel appearing for the Bihar government. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and intervenors represented by advocate Sumeer Sodhi seeking ex-gratia assistance to family members of COVID-19 victims.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Shaheer Sheikh's father contracts 'severe COVID-19 infection', on ventilator
Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh says his father was on the ventilator following a "severe" COVID-19 infection and asked fans to pray for his recovery. The "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi" star took to Twitter late Tuesday evening and shared his father's health status. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection please keep him in your prayers," Sheikh wrote alongside a picture of his father. The name and age of Sheikh's father could not be confirmed immediately. Several of the actor's industry colleagues, including Hina Khan, Karanvir Sharma and Vatsal Sheth, wished for his father's speedy recovery. Sheikh was most recently seen on the reboot of the popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta".
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates
| The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control; Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh rise to 965
Ladakh has reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 23,700, officials said on Wednesday. The union territory has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. There was no death reported from the union territory on Tuesday, they said, adding that active cases rose to 965. A total of 43 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 22,513, they said. Of the total 164 fresh cases from Union territory, 118 such cases were reported from Leh district and 46 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 672 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates
| Supreme Court summons Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for non-payment of ex-gratia compensation to the kin of the victims of COVID-19 despite the earlier orders of the court. Court asks them to be present before it through virtual hearing at 2pm today.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 499 police personnel in Maharashtra found infected woth COVID-19 in 24 hours; active tally crosses 4,000
As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The infected personnel include 95 police officers. He said 821 police officers and 3,269 police personnel (total 4,090) currently remain admitted at various facilities, including home isolation, in Maharashtra. The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, he added. The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. "Until now, 46 officers and 459 personnel of the Maharashtra police force have succumbed to COVID-19," he said. In Mumbai, a total of 10,666 police personnel were infected with coronavirus so far, of whom 126 died.
Currently, the number of active cases in the Mumbai Police force stands at 1,273. Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including patients with highly-transmissible Omicron strain. The state on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than Monday, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, as per the health department. The overall coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra stood at 72,82,128, while the death toll was 1,41,885 as of Tuesday.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 350 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 57,387 as 350 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 54 less than the previous day, a senior health official said here. The northeastern state on Tuesday had reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this month. Of the 350 fresh cases, 115 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 40 from West Kameng, Namsai (37), Papumpare (30), Changlang (27), East Siang and Lohit with 18 cases each and Lower Dibang Valley reported 17 cases, the official said. Two army men, one person each from NDRF and CRPF were among the fresh cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The death toll in the northeastern state remained at 282 as no fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the official said, adding that 129 more people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 55,408. Among the new cases, 318 were detected through rapid antigen test, 21 through RT-PCR process and 11 through TrueNAT methods, Jampa said, adding that 163 of them have developed Covid symptoms.
The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 2,035 new cases reported so far. Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,697 active COVID-19 cases, while the coronavirus recovery rate now is 96.55 per cent, Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 634, followed by West Kameng (209), Changlang (158), Namsai (112), Lower Dibang Valley (108) and Lohit (97) cases. A total of 12,19,664 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,448 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 24.17 per cent.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 15,45,665 people have been inoculated so far in the state. At least 42,079 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 9,187 senior citizens have received the booster jab.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha logs 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths
Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said. The death toll mounted to 8,494 with six fresh COVID fatalities, the highest single-day count in more than three months, it said. Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. At least 991 children were among the new patients and the positivity ratio stood at 16.7 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 69,502 sample tests in the last 24 hours, it said. Odisha now has 84,770 active cases. Altogether 10,73,777 people, including 7,745 on Monday, have recuperated from the disease so far, the bulletin added.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | More than 158.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs
More than 158.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs; over 12.84 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | China reports fewest daily local confirmed COVID-19 cases in two weeks
China reported the lowest daily count of local confirmed COVID-19 infections in two weeks on Wednesday after cities sealed up areas of virus risk, quarantined infections and conducted mass testing. Mainland China reported a total of 55 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, according to official data on Wednesday, lower than 127 a day earlier and marking the fewest since Jan. 4.
The drop was mainly driven by fewer infections in the central city of Anyang, which reported 29 new local symptomatic cases for Jan 18, compared with 94 the prior day, data from the National Health Commission showed. China has fewer local infections than many other countries, but it insists that any virus flare-up should be curbed as soon as possible. The strategy takes on extra urgency with the Winter Olympics set to open from Feb. 4 in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province, and amid efforts to make sure no major outbreaks occur during travel for the Lunar New Year.
The city of Beijing reported one local confirmed case for Jan 18. It also reported one local asymptomatic carrier, which China classifies separately. Beijing Municipal Postal Administration said international mail arriving in the city must be disinfected and kept static for 48 hours - 24 hours for mailbags and 24 hours for the mail separately - before further checks, state television reported on Tuesday.
The measure came after Beijing officials reported one local Omicron case for Jan. 15 and said the possibility that the person was infected via imported goods "cannot be ruled out". Beijing's local confirmed case on Jan. 18 and a local case reported on Jan. 17 in the city were linked to the Jan. 15 Omicron infection, while the local asymptomatic carrier on Jan. 18 tested positive for the Delta variant, a Beijing city official said on Tuesday. There were no new deaths for Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 18, mainland China had 105,345 confirmed symptomatic cases, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community
Vietnam has recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the community, state media reported on Wednesday, as health authorities urged people to increase their vigilance due to the threat from the variant. The three positive cases were detected over the weekend in Ho Chi Minh City and confirmed as Omicron late on Tuesday, the Tien Phong Newspaper reported, citing health authorities.
The Southeast Asian country had previously detected more than 70 cases of the highly transmissible variant among quarantined people entering Vietnam from overseas. "The community needs to raise their vigilance against Omicron, not gathering at crowded places and getting fully vaccinated," the Ministry of Health said in a statement last week. Overall, Vietnam has recorded more than two million COVID-19 infections and nearly 36,000 deaths.
More than 74% of the country's population of 98 million have received at least two vaccine shots, according to the health ministry. Vietnam has also launched a booster vaccination drive, with authorities pledging that all adults should get the additional vaccine shot by the end of March.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | How to look after your mental health if you're at home with COVID-19
For many of us, catching COVID and isolating at home can be a lonely, scary and distressing experience. For those with a pre-existing mental illness, it can be even more difficult. The following strategies are designed to help you look after your mental health if you get COVID and are isolating at home.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India reports 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries
With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.
The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. There has been an 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.
The active cases comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 44,952 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Omicron poses limited downside to Indian economy, say economists: Poll
There is scant downside risk to the Indian economy in the last months of this financial year from the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to economists polled by Reuters who said New Delhi should focus on fiscal prudence in its February budget. Asia’s third-largest economy is in the midst of a resurgence in coronavirus cases driven by the new variant that has forced most states to impose localised restrictions.
The January 11-18 poll of over 45 economists forecast 5.0% economic growth this quarter, a sharp downgrade from the 6.0% given in December, finishing the year at 9.2% compared with 9.5% in the previous month’s poll. But nearly two-thirds of those responding to an additional question, 21 of 32, said there was limited downside to the outlook for the rest of this fiscal year which ends in March.
Nine said it was at risk of downgrades, and two said it was prone to upgrades. The median growth projection for the next fiscal year was upgraded to 8.0% from 7.5% a month ago. "The current phase of restrictions is not as harsh as it was during the previous waves. So, I think Omicron and the economic damage it inflicts is a Jan-March story and will only be limited to this fiscal year," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
Arora reckons the first quarter of the next financial year starting in April will get an extra boost once the third wave passes, assuming it does. The latest poll also estimated economic growth at 14.7% for the same quarter. Inflation was expected to peak at 5.8% this quarter and then fall, remaining under the Reserve Bank of India’s 6.0% upper threshold until at least the end of fiscal 2023-24, taking pressure off the Bank for future interest rate rises.
India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country’s 2022/2023 federal budget on February 1, providing new targets for government spending, tax receipts, economic growth and fiscal deficits. When asked what the government should focus on, 16 of 23 respondents said fiscal prudence rather than expansion, despite pandemic-related risks.
"India and other emerging markets will have to start thinking about consolidating their COVID-19 year budget deficits in a global monetary environment where the U.S. Fed is starting to normalise policy," said Miguel Chanco, senior Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "We are expecting quite aggressive tightening from the Fed this year and that is going to raise borrowing costs not just for India but for most EMs."
The country’s federal fiscal deficit surged to 135.1% in the April-November period of the last financial year but in the current year it narrowed to 46.2% for the same period, helped by a rise in tax collections. The fiscal deficit target for next financial year was predicted to be 6.0%, and 5.5% for FY 2023/2024, both lower than this year’s 6.8%.
"They will be pretty conservative with spending and revenue projections," said Robert Carnell, head of Asia Pacific research at ING. "It is really more of a revenue worry from Omicron, so I do not think you should be spending on the off-chance that Omicron is bad. Because that sort of bakes in the fact that the targets get missed at that point."
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Young, youthful India is showing the way on COVID-19 vaccination: PM Modi
With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of Covid vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that young and youthful India is showing the way. He also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic." He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India’s fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | N95? KF94? Which mask is best at protecting against COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Americans should wear the most protective mask they can, but stopped short of recommending an N95 or similar face covering.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Eighty-four new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 8,779
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 460 as 84 more people tested positive for the infection, while 73 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 8,779, he said. Altogether 8,190 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago. Of the new patients, 25 have travel history and 59 were detected during contact tracing.
Forty-nine fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Monday. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said. The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests. Altogether, 6,01,917 people have been inoculated and 18,541 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years received the first jab of the vaccine. Over 6.78 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.29 percent, the official added.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Thane district sees 3,895 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities
With the addition of 3,895 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,77,555, an official said on Wednesday. These cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. With six more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the district has gone up to 11,670. The mortality rate stands at 1.72 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,57,396 while the total death toll is 3,346, a local official said.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Explained: N95? KF94? Which mask is best at protecting against COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Americans should wear the most protective mask they can, but stopped short of recommending an N95 or similar face covering.
Here are some facts to consider when choosing a mask:
WHAT ARE N95 MASKS?
These masks and their international counterparts known as KN95s and KF94s are often made of multiple layers of polypropylene, a synthetic fiber. They are designed to achieve a very snug facial fit, with straps that go around the back of the head and edges that form a tight seal around the nose and mouth. N95 respirators worn correctly are designed to filter out at least 95% of particulate matter in the air, preventing anything larger than .3 microns from passing through.
KN95s and KF94s are certified in China and South Korea, respectively, and offer similar protection to N95 masks. KF stands for "Korean filter" and indicates 94% filtration. "The best masks are some version of N95," said Eric Toner, senior scientist of environmental health and engineering at Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University. "N95s, KN95s and KF94s are functionally equivalent." Masks with an exhaust valve do not prevent the spread of the virus to other people.
WHAT ABOUT FAKE MASKS?
The CDC lists manufacturers of authorized N95 masks on its agency website Masks should have a printed logo of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and an approval number. The CDC has warned hat about 60% of KN95 respirators it tested in 2020 and 2021 are below standards.
WHY CHANGE MY MASK NOW?
With the Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases so high, experts said a better mask will help protect against transmission. The CDC said a NIOSH-approved N95 provides the most protection. Well-fitting surgical masks and KN95 masks offer the next best protection, followed by cloth masks with multiple layers. Loosely woven cloth masks are the least effective but can provide an additional layer of protection when worn over a surgical mask. Some cloth masks have built-in pockets for a filter that blocks small particles, but these are not as effective and data on their use is limited.
ARE THEY REUSABLE?
The CDC said masks are meant for single-use but can be used more than once when there is a shortage. The agency says N95s should not be used more than 5 times. Dr. Gregory Poland, infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic, said when a mask becomes wet from exhalation or sweat, its efficacy decreases and advised rotating masks by day.
WHEN TO WEAR AN N95?
The CDC recommends people consider wearing an N95 when caring for someone with COVID-19, if at risk for serious illness or in a high risk job, when riding on public transportation for an extended time, in crowded indoors spaces or outdoors if not up to date on vaccinations.
IS DOUBLE MASKING BETTER?
The CDC recommends that a surgical mask under a cloth mask can offer increased protection if using an N95 is not possible. "The best possible protection is being vaccinated and boosted, wearing an N95 or KN95. If that's not possible, double the surgical mask," Poland said. "If that's not possible, a surgical or cloth mask with a face shield. If that's not possible, then as many layers of a cloth mask as you can wear," Poland continued, adding, "If that's not possible, then you're just playing Russian roulette."
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | US website to order free COVID-19 tests is now up and running
The U.S. government's new COVIDTests.gov website, set up for American households to order four free COVID-19 tests amid the Omicron variant surge, is up and running ahead of its official launch on Wednesday, the White House said. U.S. households can secure four tests at no cost when ordering from the website, with shipping expected within seven to 12 days of ordering, the White House said on Friday.
The administration and the U.S. Postal Service have sought to avoid any major glitches in the new website like those that overshadowed the rollout of healthcare.gov, the website for President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. "We can't guarantee there won't be a bug or two, but the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. "It will officially launch tomorrow morning. It's in the beta testing phase right now."
A Postal Service spokesperson, Dave Partenheimer, said USPS was seeing "very limited cases" in which people had problems with orders from addresses that were not registered as multi-unit buildings. "This is occurring in a small percentage of orders," he said. People having trouble can call 1-800-ASK-USPS for help, he said in an email.
More than 700,000 people were accessing COVIDtests.gov at one point on Tuesday, according to the Digital Analytics Program. President Joe Biden has pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, and more may be ordered in the future. His administration has come under criticism for not focusing on testing sooner. Americans waited in long lines for tests over the holidays amid a shortage. Psaki noted the U.S. Digital Service, which she said was founded after the plagued rollout of healthcare.gov, has been supporting the Postal Service with the site.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Japan poised to widen COVID-19 controls as Omicron drives record infections
Japan was poised on Wednesday to widen COVID-19 controls to cover half its population as the Omicron variant drives new infections to record levels. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially approve the plan after it was cleared by an expert panel. The so-called quasi-emergency measures permit governors to impose curbs on mobility and business, including shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, as well as prohibitions on alcohol sales.
The measures, already in place in three regions, will widen to cover Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, lasting from Friday until Feb. 13. Japan recorded more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous high seen in August shortly after Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics.
The western prefecture of Osaka posted a record 5,396 new cases, while Tokyo had 5,185, the highest since Aug. 21. Omicron is more infectious than previous coronavirus variants but appears to cause less serious conditions. Even so, public health experts are concerned that a wave of Omicron cases could overwhelm the healthcare system.
Japan has vaccinated about 80% of its population against COVID-19, but its booster shot program has barely gotten off the ground. Japan this month declared quasi-emergency curbs in three regions hosting U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that base outbreaks of Omicron spilled into surrounding communities. Tokyo's occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, a closely watched metric, rose to 23.4% on Tuesday. An increase to 50% would warrant declaration of a full state of emergency, officials have said.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.
In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4." The CDC also raised another 20 countries to Level 3: High," including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates
| Vaccines are helpful for children above 5 years of age and reduce 90% of COVID deaths and even more in some cases...I appeal to people to take vaccines: Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Asymptomatic animal handlers transmit COVID Delta variant to lions at zoo in South Africa: Study
Asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of Covid-19 to captive lions, who were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms like breathing problem, runny nose and dry cough, according to a recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria. The research report, published recently in the journal ‘Viruses’, also urged members of the public to be aware of the possibility of infecting their pet cats and dogs if they have Covid-19.
The team was led by Professor Marietjie Venter, Head of the Zoonotic, Arbo-and Respiratory Virus Programme at the university's Department of Medical Virology; and Professor Katja Koeppel, Associate Professor of Wildlife Health at the Faculty of Veterinary Science. They conducted a study on three sick lions at the zoo during South Africa’s third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic late in 2021. “The team of transdisciplinary scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of Covid-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng (province) posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity,” the university said in a statement.
“Transmission of the Delta variant to these animals could result in more severe disease. The animals tested PCR positive for up to seven weeks after becoming sick. “This extended period of potential virus shedding poses a risk of infection to animals in close proximity and possibly humans. The animals were therefore placed in quarantine until they tested negative,” the scientists said. Koeppel said the lions had breathing problem as well as runny nose and a dry cough for up to 15 days.
“A persistent cough was seen between five and 15 days, with two lions experiencing difficulty in breathing. One lioness developed pneumonia that did not respond to antibiotics,” she added. The staff and lions were monitored in the weeks that followed for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and, within 15 to 25 days, all three lions made a full recovery. “(Further) tests showed that SARS-CoV-2 could have been circulating among staff during the time that the lions got sick, and suggests that those with direct contact with the animals were likely responsible for the reverse zoonotic transmission,” Venter said.
A year earlier, two pumas at the zoo also tested positive for Covid-19. Genome sequencing was conducted on the humans and three lions, and tests revealed that each of the infections was a Delta variant. The two pumas and three lions presented with respiratory illness that was similar to Covid-19 in humans. The animals did not respond to antibiotic treatment but recovered after treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs and supportive care.
“Detection of viral RNA in the upper respiratory tract and the faeces, coupled with the fact that the pumas and lions had symptoms, reveal that this virus is able to infect these animals via a natural infection route,” Venter said. The scientists said the timeline of infections of the lions from a Covid-positive human is difficult to estimate as all staff members were asymptomatic during the outbreak.
They said that reverse zoonotic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from asymptomatic animal handlers pose a risk to large felines kept in captivity. The scientists stressed that precautions such as vaccinating staff, wearing masks when entering cages and preparing food, infection control through use of disinfectants, and distance barriers for members of the public should be put in place at zoos.
“This is to protect potentially endangered species from getting infected and dying,” the scientists said. “These measures are also important because of the risk of new variants emerging if the virus establishes itself in other animal reservoirs; these variants could be transmitted back to humans,” they said.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt deploys nodal officers to monitor Covid patient care, vaccination at private facilities
The Delhi government on Tuesday deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities. Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel. “The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination,” read an order issued by the health department.
Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.